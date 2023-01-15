Emily Ratajkowski Swears By This Fast-Acting $19 Serum That Shoppers Call ‘Liquid Gold’ for Improving Skin Texture

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Emily Ratajkowski made it big, we’ve been dying to know how she keeps her skin glowing, dewy, and healthy 24/7. While you probably assume she uses a $600 cream, you couldn’t be further off.

Back in 2020, Ratajkowski talked about her skincare routine on her Instagram story, per InStyle. She said in the story, “My skin freaked out at the beginning of quarantine,” showing her fans her saving grace: a snail mucin toner called the COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence. The best part? The product is only $19 right now!

Along with Ratajowski, stars like Alexa Chung and Kim Soo-Hyun adore the brand! So what are you waiting for? This rare sale on COSRX’s bestselling mucin won’t last much longer!

COSRX’s

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $19.71, originally $25.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is a powerful and repairing skincare staple that shoppers swear by for rejuvenating their skin. Perfect for any skin type, this serum is a favorite for Amazon shoppers looking to improve their skin texture by reducing the appearance of acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines. Both lightweight and hydrating, this fast-acting serum contains effective ingredients like snail mucin to soothe dehydrated and damaged skin quickly.

Per the brand, you apply this both day and night, after cleansing and toning. They actually noted that patting it into the skin afterward for better absorption.

With over 23,000 reviews on Amazon, celebs aren’t the only ones who adore this product. One shopper simply said this is “liquid gold,” saying, it’s “gentle on the skin and heals acne scars!” Another shopper also called it “liquid gold,” saying, “buy this if you want to glisten like the sun.” They added, “I work at a high end beauty retailer selling skincare and here’s my issue: I can’t stop recommending this to people! I have five of my coworkers hooked on this and have sent off many of my clients to separately purchase this to accompany their routine. It’s liquid gold!! If you’re on the fence about it, just buy the snail secretion and thank us all later.”

