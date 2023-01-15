Shoppers Say This $8 Anxiety & Boredom-Reducing Bowl Alternative Helped Their Cat’s Eating Problems

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For our cats: we got the cat toys, we got the snacks they love that are way too expensive, the scratching posts, and everything in between. To put it bluntly, we have some spoiled fur babies. We can’t help it, we love them and want the best for them! However, regulating things can be tricky sometimes, especially with their food.

We put out their snacks and food, and with no warning whatsoever, they go into it ferociously. Then we clean up their barf later from overeating. But we just found one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets that shoppers say is not only good for fixing our cats’ eating problems, but also their boredom. The best part? It’s under $10.

LickiMat.

LickiMat Felix $8.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

This Lickimat Felix is an innovative tool that reduces anxiety, boredom, and overeating with your fur babies. This mat is perfect for the cats that need to slow down a bit with eating because it’ll either make them sick or lethargic later. So with the LickiMat, it gives an enriched feeding experience because the grooves around it make it easier to take their time eating. Both freezer and microwave safe, this insanely versatile mat also help with dental health because the textured surface scrapes food from your cat’s tongue (so no more waking up with that horrid fish smell when they shove their faces into yours!)

All you have to do is place your cat’s food or treats onto the mat and serve (and then easily wash away the residue!)

With nearly 6,000 reviews on Amazon, pet parents can’t get enough of this mat. One shopper said that this is a “must for a pet,” saying, “LOOOOVE this! My cat loves it too. Easy to clean and to spread things on. Perfect size as well, especially for cats or small dogs.”

Another shopper added that this mat “helps my cat’s eating problem,” saying, “I tried a slow eating bowl, but the stiff ridges were too high for my cat’s muzzle to reach the food and were painful to her tongue . Then I got this, and the ridges are low enough for her to reach, eat the morsels, and lick up all the gravy. It hasn’t totally stopped her regurgitation, but now it is once or twice a week instead of every morning.”

