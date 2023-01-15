This Kate Middleton-Approved Brand Has an $11 Nail Treatment That Shoppers Call ‘Magic in a Bottle’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We have so much in our self-care routines: extensive skincare routines, haircare routines, and of course, nail care. Now instead of spending a bunch on salon visits and insane treatments, why not teat yourself and your wallet?

We not only found an effective nail treatment for our brittle nails, but it’s only $11 and from a brand Kate Middleton swears by. Along with Kate, stars like Emma Stone, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Emily Blunt, and Mandy Moore adore the brand (and so did Queen Elizabeth II!)

So it’s effective, inexpensive, along with A-list, and royal approved. What more could you want?!

Essie.

The essie Nail Care Strengthener is a fast-acting and effective nail treatment to help give you shinier, healthier, stronger, and less brittle nails over time. The glow and shine model also provides a natural glow to your nails to make them look their best. So not only do they look good, but with the formula inside that provides a protective barrier for your nail’s strength, they’ll actually be healthier than ever.

Per the brand, applying this treatment is so easy! All you have to do is apply two coats to clean, freshly washed nails. You can leave it on for quite a while until you feel as though you need another coating. It’s that easy!

With over 15,000 reviews on Amazon and an Amazon’s Choice for nail strengthening, this has become a household staple. One shopper called it “magic in a bottle,” saying, “I’ve always loved dark matte polish. Finding those is almost impossible these days, so I’ve tried a couple of matte top coat, and they were all between bad and terrible. This one isn’t. This one is magic. Your polish becomes matte a few seconds after application – by the time you get to the fifth nail, the first one is already done – and dries completely in a minute.”

Another shopper added, “this product is definitely going to promote nail growth,” saying, “This product does exactly what it says it will do, which is promote overall nail strength and growth… It’s a 10/10, and I would highly recommend.”

