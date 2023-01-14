Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Ultra-Soft & Cozy $7 Pillowcase Set With Over 22,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You always save up for the big purchases; it’s a huge part of adulthood. You save up for that trip, the move, that extra-special gift for your kiddo, you know what we’re talking about. But sometimes, we accidentally neglect the little things. We don’t mean to; things just get crazy! Sometimes, we forget the milk, the detergent, and sometimes, we forget to treat ourselves.

Now, we don’t mean treating yourself to a bubble bath; we mean a more practical approach: by switching out those pillowcases for something way cozier. When was the last time you treated yourself to a super-soft pillowcase? Especially one that comes in an under-$10 on Amazon? It’s time to treat yourself, both awake and asleep.

Elegant Comfort

Elegant Comfort Luxury Ultra-Soft 2-Piece Pillowcase Set $7.43, originally $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Elegant Comfort 2-Piece Pillowcase Set is an ultra-cozy, super-soft pillowcase set to treat you and your guests to. With 40 styles and colors, this elegant set is perfect for adding a touch of class to any bedroom you pop into. Not only is it soft and cozy, but these comfortable pillowcases are fade-resistant, meaning they’ll be vibrant for years to come.

And for those who adore the details, get ready: it’s a skin-friendly, microfiber pillowcase with a 1500 thread count. We know, that’s such a sexy thing.

With over 22,000 reviews and an esteemed Amazon’s Choice, these sets are a must for so many shoppers. Not only were thousands of shoppers calling it “amazing” and “cozy,” but shoppers couldn’t get over the softness of these pillowcases. One shopper said, “Very soft. I bought them to go with the sheets and am delighted with the quality and softness.”

Another shopper called it “the perfect pillow case,” saying, “They were exactly what we were looking for. The Perfect Pillow Case.”

