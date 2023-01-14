This Brooke Shields & Kate Hudson-Approved Brand Has a Bunch of Hydrating & Limited Edition Gift Sets  — Starting at $21

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter is not letting up. One minute, we think we’re in the clear, and it’s not that bad out. The next minute, we’re in a snowstorm. Not only is it rough on us mentally, but it’s also rough on our skin. Our face, eyes, lips: you name it, it’s drying up. So not only are we on the hunt for products that can make our skin feel as soft and supple as can be, but we’re looking for the best deals.

Sure, we can snag a moisturizer here and an eye serum there, but why not treat yourself in 2023 with gift sets from a brand beloved by celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Brooke Shields, Gemma Chan, Kate Hudson, Kate Moss, and Nina Dobrev, to name a few. We’re talking about Laneige, of course!

Chances are, you’ve seen a video where your favorite celebrity has used at least one Laneige product (of course, we’re talking about the iconic lip sleeping mask!) But not only can you snag that in a variety of scents, but so many more of their cult-favorite products.

For a very limited time, you can snag a limited edition gift set from Laneige and hydrate your skin to the fullest. Check out our favorite gift sets on Sephora below!

LANEIGE Midnight to Morning Hydration Set — $21.00

LANEIGE

Not only does this gift set come with the lip mask nearly every celebrity uses, but it comes with a sleeping mask for stressed skin and a water mask for brightening and softening your skin overnight.

LANEIGE BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition Set — $35.00

LANEIGE

Calling all BTS lovers: they’re back with Laneige and created a must-have lip mask set. The flavors come in the bestseller Sweet Candy, the returning favorite Peach Iced Tea, and an all-new Butter scent; all to make your lips healthy and kissable.

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set — $45.00

LANEIGE

Not only does this ultra-hydrating set come with two products Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney can’t live without, but it’s an absolute steal with the over $60 value. It comes with the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Revitalizing Toner, Hyaluronic Serum, and Hyaluronic Eye Cream. (Sweeney loves the moisturizer and serum!)

