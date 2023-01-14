Shoppers Say Their ‘Cats Are Obsessed’ With This Stimulating $4 Catnip-Filled Toy 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The only thing better for our cats than an interactive toy is a catnip-filled one! But instead of choosing one of the other, why don’t we combine them in a $4 toy that thousands of Amazon shoppers say their cats adore? No, we’re not kidding; it’s an actual toy you can buy now on Amazon to treat your fur babies, to kick off 2023!

The SmartyKat Bendy Buddy Bendable Catnip Cat Toy is a super-fun, stimulating toy for your cats to mimic the feeling of attacking and fighting real prey. Both filled with cat-nip and multi-textured, this cat toy is a must for any household filled with cats that need an extra source of fun. Another super cool thing about this toy is that it’s so bendable that you can roll it, have it hang on to surfaces, and more for even more fun times with your furry friends.

Now, we know you already probably have a million cat toys in your arsenal, but this one with over 6,000 five-star reviews. So, with a ringing endorsement like that, you know it must be good! One shopper (of many) said their cats are “obsessed” with the toy, saying, “I first got some in 2019 when he was 6, he’s just turned 10 and still runs around the house screaming with them.”

Another shopper added that it’s a “lifesaver,” saying how this is the only toy their cat adores. They said, “I have no answers but a $4.00 toy compared to some that are upwards of $30.00-$40.00 interactive toys that everyone swears by does nothing for her.”

