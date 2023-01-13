Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About This New Non-Toxic, Gentle & Effective Household Cleaner That Kills 99.9% of Germs

When it comes to cleaning products, it can feel like you have to choose between products that are free from toxic chemicals and products that actually work — and, much as we might like our homes to be free of irritating chemicals, we also need to know that what we’re cleaning is actually getting clean. But there’s a new household cleaning brand on the market that shoppers swear gives you the best of both worlds: Force of Nature.

Force of Nature’s innovative new approach to household cleaner offers a hospital-grade disinfectant and sanitizer that kills 99.9% of germs, and is EPA-approved for effectiveness against viruses like COVID-19 & Monkeypox as well as the flu. This cleaner can replace all of your current household products, like bleach, deodorizer, Windex, and bathroom cleaners, and is formulated to be kid-safe, pet-safe, and planet-friendly (with reusable glass bottles!). Using an at-home electrolyzer appliance and Force of Nature’s carefully designed and measured activator capsules of salt, vinegar, and water mixed with tap water, you get a special formulation of sodium hydroxide and hypochlorous acid that can cut through and disinfect any mess, all without filling your home with chemicals. Read on for what you’ll need to get started.

Starter Kit Force of Nature.

The Force of Nature starter kit comes with everything you need to make five bottles of all-in-one cleaner, each of which will remain effective for two weeks after formulation. You’ll get one electrolyzer appliance, a power cord, five recyclable activator capsules, and a 12 oz reusable spray bottle to put your cleaner in once it’s been electrolyzed. This also comes with a quick start guide and user manual to answer any questions you may have about how to formulate and use this super-potent non-toxic cleaner.

Force of Nature Starter Kit $80 Buy now

Extra Value Bundle Force of Nature.

If your house has a lot of cleaning needs, or you already know and love Force of Nature, then their extra-value bundles are the best way to shop. Get the electrolyzer appliance with 25 capsules (enough for 25 bottles of cleaner) for just $25 more than the five-capsule starter kit, all with free shipping.

Force of Nature Extra Value Bundle $105 Buy now

Year Supply Bundle Force of Nature.

The best value of all comes with Force of Nature’s year supply bundle, which gives you all the components of the starter kit and 50 capsules — enough for 50 12 oz. bottles of cleaner, each of which will remain effective for two weeks. For a year’s supply of cleaner you can use on absolutely everything, you’ll pay $115, and if you’re unhappy with any aspect within 30 days of purchase, you’ll get a full refund.

Force of Nature Year Supply Bundle $115 Buy now

Shoppers have been raving about Force of Nature ever since it came on the market, from those who have been eager to remove more toxins from their home to those who are relieved to be able to clean without worrying about their pets or kids getting into chemical-laden cleaners.

“I’ve had my Force of Nature for about 2 years and I literally don’t know how I would live without it at this point. I use it on EVERYTHING, it’s so nice to not have to worry about buying all different kinds of cleaners,” one reviewer writes. “The best part is that I don’t have to worry about my cat being around when I’m cleaning, or getting harmful chemicals on myself either! I recommend Force of Nature to everyone I possibly can…One of the best purchases I’ve made.”

If you’re looking to simplify and detox your cleaning routine, Force of Nature is scientifically proven to work on messes of all kinds and be safe for everyone in your home. Check it out today!

