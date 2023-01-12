Bethenny Frankel Loves This Fragrance That’s Going Viral on TikTok For Its ‘Flirty Scent’ & Affordable Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bethenny Frankel has taken her talents to TikTok, and let’s just say she’s still keeping things real. In case you didn’t know, the former Real Housewives of New York star has become a beauty guru of sorts for those looking for affordable products. From viral to new finds, Frankel dishes out all the deets on what’s actually worth adding to your carts. Recently, she gave her stamp of approval to a $24 fragrance that TikTok just can’t stop raving about. According to Frankel, it definitely lives up to the hype.

TikTokers (and now Frankel) are obsessed with Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Crush Cheirosa fragrances. Many say these flirty scents smell much better than expensive perfumes they own. So, it’s hardly surprising that these mega-hits are selling out seriously fast. Luckily, we’ve caught them while they’re back in stock.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’68 Beija Flor™ Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Image: Sol de Janeiro.

’68 Beija Flor™ $24 Buy now

As someone who first doubted their “delicious smells,” Frankel fell in love with the Sol de Janeiro’s fragrances as soon as she tried them. Her personal favorites were Sol de Janeiro’s ’68 Beija Flor™ and ’39 Coco Cabana. The former carries a fruity-floral aroma with notes of Brazilian jasmine and vanilla. Whereas the latter has a refreshing, tropical feel thanks to its warm and spicy notes.

One reviewer said, “[The ’68 Beija Flor] was a very vibrant and airy scent. The smell that stood out to me was the ocean air. It’s perfect for spring/summertime when you don’t want to smell too overwhelming cause you’re gonna sweat it off anyways lol.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’39 Coco Cabana Mist

Image: Sol de Janeiro.

Sol de Janeiro

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’39 Coco Cabana Mist $24 Buy now

Overall, Frankel said “They’re good, light perfume sprays. You can’t go wrong.” And she’s not the only one who thinks so. Many shoppers agree that all five fragrances from the brand are so vibrant and intoxicating that they’re perfect for the “all-day touch-up”.

The best part is, shoppers can make any of these perfumes their signature scent from head to toe. It can be used on their body and hair, giving them a lasting gorgeous smell. Not to mention, the 3-ounce size is purse-friendly so you can bring it anywhere. And if you love it so much, there are 8-ounce versions of each mist (worth $38) that will last for a while.

Of course, each perfume comes with a personal preference. Luckily, there are so many budget-friendly options from Sol de Janeiro to choose from for yourself. So, take a look below at the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa scents to try out.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Mist

Image: Sol de Janeiro.

Sol de Janeiro

The ’62 Bum Bum Mist is the most popular fragrance from the brand, for good reason. It has the same sweet notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla as the brand’s cult-fave Bum Bum Cream that celebrities like Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Beiber rave about.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Mist $24 Buy now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’71 Mist

Image: Sol de Janeiro.

Sol de Janeiro

Satisfy all your cravings with Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’71 which smells delectable. It carries a blend of caramelized vanilla and toasted macadamia nut that just smells too good to be true.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’71 Mist $24 Buy now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’40 Bom Dia Mist

Image: Sol de Janeiro.

Sol de Janeiro

For those who like a more subtle odor, try the ’40 Bom Dia fragrance. It exudes delicate yet alluring notes of black amber plum, vanilla woods, and jasmine blooms.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’40 Bom Dia Mist $38 Buy now

