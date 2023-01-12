This Do-It-All Balm ‘Cured a Number of Chronic Skin Issues’ From Rough Patches to Cracked Nails – & It’s Only $18

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nowadays, there’s seemingly a cream, serum, or balm for pretty much any skin problem you may be dealing with. While we’re all for our multi-step skincare routine, there are days where we just don’t feel like putting in all that effort. If you feel the same way, we found a multipurpose product that’s definitely worth being on your radar. Shoppers say it’s helped with a number of skin issues, and it’s pretty affordable!

L’Amarue, a French-inspired clean beauty brand that creates products that get to the root of issues, has a do-it-all balm that can help heal, soothe, moisturize, and protect your lips and more. The Balm is described as the “ultimate all-purpose salve.” According to the brand, it was made for dry and sensitive areas that need long-lasting hydration, as well as protection. It’s “buttery” smooth, non-greasy, and beeswax-free. It’s said to help with lip conditioning and plumping, cold sores, dry elbows, after-sun care, flaking, scrapes, cuticle care, line lines, eczema, scarring, psoriasis, fly-aways, split ends, and so much more. It’s no wonder shoppers give it such rave reviews.

Best part is, we’ve got an exclusive coupon code just for SheKnows readers! The Balm typically goes for $23, which isn’t bad considering shoppers say that a little goes a long way. However, you can save 20% by using the code SHEKNOWS at checkout. That means you can snag this for just $18.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

IMAGE: L’Amarue L’Amarue

L’Amarue The Balm $18 (with SHEKNOWS) Buy now

Wondering what actual L’Amarue shoppers think about The Balm? One shopper called it the “best lip product” they’ve ever used. As they wrote, “This product was made by the GODS! My lips were severely chapped and bleeding for a whole week. I had tried everything. I decided to try out this balm and in ONE DAY my lips were back to normal. Incredible and 100% recommend.”

Another who initially bought it to combat dry winter lips was pleasantly surprised to find it did much more than just that. “Wow! I bought this for winter lips and because L’Amarue has been a game changer for my skin in general. The first night I did it as an eye mask and woke up amazed at how much firmer and brighter my eyes looked. The second night I did it as a whole face and neck mask over my L’Amarue. The next morning, it was like I like I had a mini face lift. No break outs from it even on my hormonal skin during my period. The pump was challenging at first, but now I just use body heat to warm it up before I use it, and any step is worth it to be more eco-friendly. L’Amarue cannot miss. Thank you for another awesome product!” Related story Nordstrom Is Low-Key Slashing Prices on Sunday Riley, NuFace & Kiehl's Up to 50% Off

One shopper used it to repair their skin and was very happy with the results. “I love it,” they wrote. “It definitely works like a treatment for me because I chew my lips. I can just use it during the day and it actually repairs. It’s not slippy, and when I drink water it doesn’t go away. I never feel like I am drinking/eating it!! I also had a hint of a split corner on my lip when I used it and it’s gone within 24 hours. You guys really nailed this.”

One recent reviewer said to believe the hype. “As skeptical as I am of 5-star reviews, I have to admit that this balm is everything it’s cracked up to be,” they said. “In a weeks time, it cured a number of my chronic skin issues: a deep painful crack next to my nail, rough patch on two index fingers, enlarged pores on my nose, and a rough patch on my face. These were areas I have tried everything to fix during the cold months. The balm is the best. Bought some for my daughter and my small tube still has plenty left to get me through the winter.”

If you’re curious to try L’Amarue’s The Balm for yourself, we’ve got an exclusive coupon code that you can use to take 20% off. That means, you can snag this for just $18. All you have to do is enter the code SHEKNOWS at checkout to receive your discount. We highly recommend taking advantage of this deal while you still can! Your skin will thank you.

Before you go, be sure to check out the slideshow below.