Got a Kid Entering the Workforce? These Student Resume Examples Will Help Them Land a Gig

I remember when I applied for my first job. It was a pizzeria in my neighborhood and I was so excited for the chance to finally have my own money that I didn’t have to ask my parents for. For the same reason, my parents were also relieved to know that I finally had a steady paycheck coming in. But it took a lot of trial and error to land a gig, with a lot of places I applied to uninterested in hiring a teenager. Granted, I may have not had as much experience as others, but we all have to start somewhere, right? Luckily, I had my parents help me during the application process with interview prep and of course, figuring out exactly what to put on my resume that would apply to the role.

Today, parents are in the same boat, helping their student children find a job that won't take away from their schoolwork, but will still provide a nice entrance into the workforce. It can be stressful for both parents and kids, but it is possible. The right resume also goes a long way, of course. Take a look below at some of the student resume examples from we sourced from real parents who've been there and done that. You never know what additional information could be the key to helping your kid land the job.

Example 1

Tanya Taylor

Tanya Taylor of Travels & Treasures shared her daughter’s resume, which is clear and succinct in outlining her education, experience, and skills.

Example 2

jjghatt

Jay Jay Ghatt of Bellyitchblog shared her son’s resume. This one includes education and experience along with volunteer work, honors/awards, clubs, and sports involvement.

Example 3

Linda Nguyen

Linda Nguyen‘s daughter uses the same split format as the above to showcase her education, skills, experience, awards/scholarships, and volunteer work.

More Examples

It's clear that a well-written and designed resume can get your foot in the door, but how important is a cover letter? Examples of resumes and cover letters for three graduating college students with different backgrounds and skills applying for the same entry-level position at a marketing firm can serve as inspiration to think about how to frame their own experience and skills as a job candidate.

What Makes These Great

There are four things your child must include in their resume: contact information, education, work experience, and skills with the latter two maybe being the most difficult to decipher. When in doubt, remember your child has everything they need to write a great resume. If they’re having trouble, these tips for students and graduating seniors (and of course the above resumes) can help guide them.

What makes the above student resume examples great is the use of experience and skills. Most jobs won’t expect someone coming out of school to have work experience, so it’s crucial to list activities to show that your child is familiar with the responsibilities and expectations of the working world. Secondly, you don’t want to discount soft skills or talents. They can go a long way on a resume as seen in the third example.

Where to Start

You and your child can watch a resume training video for ways to best optimize their resume. For recent graduates, experts recommend going with "functional/education-focused" resume templates.

When your child’s resume is good to go, don’t forget to encourage them to find jobs on ZipRecruiter. It’s easy to use and the perfect job site for students and recent graduates to find a role that best suits their needs and skills.

