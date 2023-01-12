Making the Switch From Plastic to Glass This Year? These Storage Containers Are Perfect for the Fridge, Freezer, & Even the Oven

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If making the switch from glass to plastic when and where possible is on your 2023 bingo card to make your lifestyle more environmentally friendly, then you may be staring at that towering collection of plastic food storage containers and thinking that it should probably be the first thing to go. Glass food storage holds up so much better than plastic, which means you’re replacing your containers less, and because they’re glass, you can be sure your containers don’t contain harmful BPAs and other chemicals found in plastic.

Making the switch from plastic to glass doesn’t have to cost you hundreds, either. In fact, the 24-piece set of BAYCO glass food storage containers is currently on sale for just $42 on Amazon, so you can check your plastic-to-glass New Year’s resolution off the list before January comes to a close.

BAYCO’s Glass Food Storage Containers are safe to put in the fridge, freezer, oven, and microwave, and can even be tossed in the dishwasher. Just make sure the silicone seal on the lids doesn’t come in contact with high temperatures, or else the containers may not remain leakproof. Each lid comes with four locks and the set of 24 comes with three different container shapes, as well as 12 various sizes.

“I have wanted to switch to glass containers and this year I did. I got these for Christmas and they are wonderful,” one of the over 17,900 five-star reviewers wrote. “Sizes are perfect for leftovers or for lunch. [They are] air-tight, stack beautifully with the lids on, and [are] dishwasher safe … My fridge looks so tidy after leftovers are placed in these. Plus see thru!”

Another added, “We bought these to get rid of all of our plastic containers. The plastic always ended up getting some kind of hole in them after using them in the microwave after a while so we wanted to go to all glass. These are the perfect size and they work great in the oven as well.”

Going glass has never been easier or cheaper thanks to BAYCO. Grab this set while it stays on sale and start your New Year off right.

