Cindy Crawford’s Secret to Her Signature ’90s-Style Blowout Are These 4 Hair Products Starting at $24

Cindy Crawford knows a thing or two about fabulous hair. After all, the supermodel’s iconic blowout from the nineties has been hair goals lately for many. The chic hairstyle is going viral all over TikTok, and if you ask us, we’re all here for the big, bouncy style that we want for our everyday look too. It’s also no surprise that Crawford still sports the look more than 20 years later. Luckily, her trusted hairstylist has the inside scoop on how to recreate the same volume at home. Trust us, you’ll want to take notes.

Stephen Knoll created the model’s signature look with his very own brand’s products, including a hair serum, styling lotion, finishing treatment, and conditioner. Altogether, these hair care products will give you healthy, glamorous hair that’s runway-ready, just like Crawford’s.

The best part is, prices just start at $24 and shoppers can even get them all at a discount. Right now, you can take 15 percent off an order when you bundle three or more products. We’re not sure how long this sale lasts, however, so use the promo code Bundle15 now! Don’t miss out on getting Cindy Crawford-approved products for a cheaper price. Once news gets out, we bet everyone will want to stock up on them ASAP.

Stephen Knoll Style Memory Lotion

Let her glamorous blowout last longer thanks to this Style Memory Lotion from Stephen Knoll. It’s an all-in-one product that protects against heat, while helping to easily style with your blow dry for a soft silky look.

Style Memory Lotion $35 Buy now

Concentrated Hair Serum

Shoppers can treat, protect, and restore their hair when they apply this hair serum. Basically, this pre-styling treatment is a hair lifesaver in more ways than one. It locks in moisture, controls frizz, and prevents color from fading. Either use it before shampooing or to damp hair before styling. Related story So Many Valentine's Day Treats Just Landed at Target — These Are the Best for Baking, Gifting & Class Exchanges

Concentrated Hair Serum $42 Buy now

Smooth Finishing Treatment

For those with hard-to-manage hair, this leave-in treatment is a must-have in your routine. The Smooth Finishing Treatment hydrates and softens the hair for a lustrous shine and sleek appearance. One shopper wrote, “This treatment gave me the best hair I ever remember having! […] This product improved my hair porosity, made it silky smooth, easily detangable, and fresh looking.”

Smooth Finishing Treatment $24 Buy now

Intense Care Treatment

All it takes is five minutes to revive your hair with Stephen Knoll’s Intense Care Treatment. It repairs damage, strengthens, and prevents breakage to reveal healthier hair. Customers rave that it makes their hair “a dream”, “more manageable and smooth,” and “feeling like hay to feeling like silk.”

Intense Care Treatment $60 Buy now

