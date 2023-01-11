Shoppers Are Trading in High-End Skincare for This French-Inspired Face Cream That Visibly Calms Stressed-Out Skin Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you have problematic skin, finding products that not only help in the short-term, but in the long run as well, can be quite challenging. How many times have you gotten excited over a new moisturizer that seemingly worked wonders at calming and clearing your skin at first, when a few weeks later you find yourself breaking out again? Fortunately, we found a clean skincare brand that uses science to create natural products that get to the root of over 50 skin concerns. If you’ve been looking for a face cream that can help treat your stressed-out skin this winter, they’ve got just the thing you need. And we’ve got an exclusive 20% off code just for SheKnows readers!

L’Amarue is a French-inspired clean skincare brand that creates products that are gentle enough for the whole family to use, and according to numerous shoppers, highly effective. The Face Cream is just one product in their lineup, which also includes an eye cream, a multipurpose balm, and a fan-fave body cream.

According to the brand, The Face Cream was made to be a “do-all essential for supporting and protecting happy skin everyday.” Whether you need something to calm highly reactive skin, or you need an extra boost of hydration, L’Amarue’s face cream can help. In fact, it can help with all kinds of skin issues including acne, scarring, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, irritation, psoriasis, rosacea, eczema, melasma, puffiness, and so much more. If that sounds way too good to be true, just take a look at all the in-depth reviews by shoppers who’ve tried the face cream for themselves.

As one shopper wrote, “I thought Drunk Elephant was the end-all. My skin randomly became terrible as soon as I entered my 20s. After trying everything and coming up short every time, I thought it would be something I’d have to learn to live with. I tried The Face Cream after reading a review that I related to, and I’m so glad I did. My skin is the best it’s ever looked. Acne scarring is almost gone after six weeks of use. No breakouts. Dry patches are hydrated. Now I’m wearing minimal makeup. It’s a miracle. So glad I don’t have to spend hundreds anymore on D.E. products that don’t work.”

Another reviewer said that it fixed their "mid-30s skin freakout." They wrote, "I've had very easy skin my whole life until my very late 20s when my skin started to noticeably change, and I really struggled to find something that suited it. By my mid 30s, I still hadn't found my product line and was getting terrible breakouts. I had more pimples in a given month than I had my entire life! Super frustrating. My sister recommend L'Amarue, which she had recently started using. It was love at first use. First it stopped the new breakouts, and over the past year it has been steadily fading the dark marks left by my breakouts. I've been using this for over a year now and could not be happier."

Numerous shoppers even used the word “miracle” to describe the cream. “I’ve been dealing with pustule and flushing rosacea since the day I turned 40,. I’ve had some luck with products calming it down a bit, but refused to spend 400 on Ivermectin cream, and the only thing that really helped was avoiding wine, alcohol ,and spicy food like the plague. I’m telling you, [with this cream] my face is 100% clear, no redness, no itching, no swelling, no acne, and ZERO of those little tiny pustules. AND I CAN DRINK WINE AND EAT ALL THE SPICY FOOD I WANT!!! It’s almost insane. I’ve really pushed the boundaries at this point and my skin remained calm. IT’S A MIRACLE!”

One reviewer said they were “blown away” by the results on acne scars, redness, and breakouts. “When I applied it at night, I truly did wake up looking brighter and more hydrated. The price is a little steep for my budget, however, so I opted out for a couple of months—and lo and behold, my skin became stressed, congested, and exploded with acne. I decided to go back to L’Amarue, and no joke, I saw visible calming and healing results overnight, and had almost entirely cleared up my latest breakout within four days. It’s the best facial moisturizer I have ever used.”

If you want to see what the L'Amarue Face Cream can do for your skin, we've got an exclusive discount code where you can save 20% off this or anything else on site. All you have to do is enter the code SHEKNOWS at checkout. The brand has so many other top-rated products made for any skin issue you may be dealing with.

