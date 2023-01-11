Le Creuset Just Dropped a Stunning New Valentine’s Day Collection & One Piece Is Available Exclusively at Williams Sonoma

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If the way to your lover’s heart is through their stomach, this Valentine’s Day you might be planning to whip up a special dish for dinner on February 14. As you plan your date night menu, you might want to consider what you can cook in a heart-shaped cast iron pot or skillet. Why? Because Le Creuset has a stunning Valentine’s Day collection that will make your culinary creation even more heartfelt. Literally.

Le Creuset’s heart-shaped cast iron pots and pans not only add a romantic touch to your meal, but also provides even heating for perfectly cooked dishes so your meal is sure to wow. Plus, the enamel coating on the pots and pans make for easy clean up, so you and your partner can quickly move on to the evening’s, ahem, other activities.

Not the chef in your relationship? Le Creuset’s heart-shaped cookware also makes a great Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone who loves to cook.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Heart Skillet Fry Pan

Impress your significant other with a heart-shaped omelette or frittata, cooked to perfection in this exclusive Le Creuset skillet, available exclusively at Williams Sonoma. Made in France from enameled cast iron, this skillet provides exceptional heat retention, making it perfect for cooking and serving. The enameled surface is designed to withstand high temperatures and does not require seasoning. This skillet is not only perfect for cooking, but also for elegant presentation from oven to table. Built to last for many years, it’s also dishwasher safe, making it a great heartfelt gift.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Heart, 2 Qt.

Show your love through your cooking with Le Creuset’s heart-shaped pot, available in classic matte black or fiery red. The enameled cast-iron construction provides even heating while the enameled finish prevents chips and stains. The tight-fitting lid features a heat-resistant stainless-steel knob, and the pot is equipped with open handles for a secure grip when handling. Perfect for keeping food warm for an attractive table presentation, this pot is a great addition to any kitchen.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Heart, 1.25 Qt.

Cook with love using Le Creuset’s heart-shaped Dutch oven, available in pastel pink or vibrant red. Made of enameled cast-iron, it ensures steady, even heating, making it perfect for dishes such as stews, potpies, or baked desserts. The Dutch oven also keeps food warm while serving it in a gorgeous vessel.

Whether searing a heart-shaped steak to perfection in your Le Creuset cast iron skillet, or expertly baking a delicious fruit tart in the matching heart-shaped pot, you can add a touch of love to your cooking this Valentine’s day (or any special occasion!) with this beautiful and functional cookware.

Make this February 14th dinner one to remember with a delicious meal cooked in Le Creuset’s new Valentine’s Day collection!