This Treat-dispensing Security Camera Lets You Reward Your Dog for Being on His Best Behavior Even When You’re Away

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When pet parents are away, do dogs really play? Now you can find out what your pup gets up to while you’re not at home and reward him for his good behavior all in one go thanks to this handy little security camera from WOPET on Amazon. It’s part security camera, part automatic feeder, and a fun little device that lets you interact with your dog even when you’re away from home.

The WOPET Smart Pet Camera works via an app that can be installed on either your iOS or Android phone. It features an HD camera (with night vision) that can live stream and record video and audio to your phone any time you access the app. The microphone is also two-way, meaning you can talk to your dog from the WOPET speaker or call him into view.

And when you want to give your dog a treat, just hit the button in the app and the WOPET Smart Pet Camera will dispense a dry kibble treat for your dog to munch on.

Image: WOPET

WOPET Smart Pet Camera

Great for both dogs and cats, the WOPET Smart Pet Camera has over 1,900 five-star reviews on Amazon and is currently available for just under $90. You don’t need to subscribe or pay extra to use the WOPET app and the airtight treat container ensures that your pet’s treats won’t go stale.

“We got this camera to help us check in on our cats when we leave for the weekend,” one pet parent wrote in their review. “We used the speaker to talk to them, and they came running! We kicked them out treats (but not every time). It was a great way to check on them when we were away. Plus, it was a lot of fun!”

Another pet parent wrote that this camera is awesome for helping her dog who has separation anxiety.

“I purchased this product for peace of mind for our dog who suffers from major separation anxiety. I mean bad to the point we always had to leave him caged up because he would chew up ANYTHING,” they wrote. “Today was the FIRST day we have left him uncaged and used this camera and it’s amazing. The peace of mind to be able to look in on him every so often definitely helps my stress. All day I have been checking on him and telling him ‘good boy’ before tossing a treat.”

Keep an eye on what goes on at home when you’re not there and stay connected to your pet 24/7 with the WOPET Smart Pet Camera. Both you and your dog or cat will love it.

