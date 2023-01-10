This Breakfast Sandwich Maker Has Over 23,900 Five-Star Reviews & Will Kick Your Morning Drive-Thru Routine To The Curb

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If one of your New Year’s Eve resolutions is to save money, then the first thing that may need to be sacrificed is your morning drive-thru routine. “No more coffee shop breakfast sandwiches?” you say. “How will I go on?!” Easily, thanks to this handy little breakfast sandwich maker from Hamilton Beach!

The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is an all-in-one device that toasts your bread, cooks your egg, and melts your cheese all at the same time. Then, when everything is warm and toasty, slide the egg plate out from the middle and reveal a perfectly-assembled sandwich that’s ready to go.

And the entire process takes just as long as it does to wait in a drive-thru line.

Image: Hamilton Beach

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $24 Buy now

“Bought this for my hubby for Christmas, thinking it would be kind of a novelty, like so many kitchen appliances are. Use it a few times then it gathers dust until you toss it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Not this! It ranks up there as one of my best Amazon purchases ever. We have used it about 25 times so far and absolutely love that you can customize each sandwich and know just what’s in it.”

Another reviewer wrote that this gadget is “so simple” to use. “Five-minute prep, five-minute cook, and five-minute clean up,” they continued. “Kids over 8 or 9 could easily use this with minor supervision. Enjoy!!”

And when your sandwich has been made and enjoyed, you can place all the removable parts of the sandwich maker into the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Pick up the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker on Amazon today to save 20 percent (and oodles more in the long run after ditching the drive-thru!).

Related story The New Studio McGee Collection at Target Has Everything You Need to Refresh Your Space — Starting at $20

Before you go, check out our gallery: