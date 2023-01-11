Wake Up Tired Eyes With Ilia’s New Retinol-like Eye Cream That Reduces Wrinkles & Puffiness Within 2 Weeks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are, your eyes still look just as exhausted as they did last year. No doubt you wished a couple of times that those dark circles will just magically disappear. And whether you’re sleeping more or own a quality concealer, sometimes we need extra help to wake up our eyes. That’s why, a potent eye cream like Ilia Beauty’s newest product can be the perfect little tool. The Bright Start Activated Eye Cream brightens, hydrates, smooths, and depuffs with results showing in just a few weeks. In other words, it instantly gives your exhausted eyes a refresh. So, start saying goodbye to all your undereye troubles now.

According to shoppers, the Bright Start Activated Eye Cream is an absolute treat for your exhausted eyes. It contains a retinol-like plant-based ingredient, sea fennel extract, that gives you the same benefits while remaining safe and gentle for those with sensitive skin. The eye cream will visibly minimize puffiness, dark circles, along with fine lines and wrinkles. Not to mention, it also helps to prep skin for makeup if you still want to add some concealer.

Ilia Bright Start Activated Eye Cream

“This Ilia Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream works great! It is easy to apply and leaves your skin feeling moisturized and refreshed,” said a reviewer. “I noticed an instant change in the smoothness of my skin. The wrinkles seem to decrease and the skin feels firmer.”

Best of all, the Bright Start eye cream feels like you’re pampering yourself every time you use it. It features a cooling ceramic tip that doubles as a massage tool that calms down the skin. Not to mention, this part helps to glide the solution on smoothly to prep the skin for makeup.

Overall, this new product from Ilia retails for $46, but shoppers already agree that it's worth it. One vouched that only a small amount is needed, so this tube is guaranteed to last a while.

So, snag Ilia’s Bright Start Activated Eye Cream now that’s a must-have for those with tired eyes.