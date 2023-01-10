Pet Parents Say They’ve Saved Hundreds Using This At-Home Dog Grooming Kit, & It’s Nearly 80% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Going to the dog groomer can be stressful for both your pup and your wallet. With grooming sessions costing upwards of a hundred dollars or more, many pet parents are on the hunt for an at-home alternative to lessen costs and anxiety. Luckily, a much-loved professional, low-noise grooming kit is currently on sale for nearly 80 percent off right now, and according to dog parents who’ve tried it, the investment pays for itself after just a single grooming session.

The INSE Pro Dog Grooming Kit is a grooming vacuum that comes with several attachments to make grooming your dog at home a breeze. The low noise reduces the amount of anxiety that your dog may experience at traditional groomers, yet the power is still there. Switch from clippers to the de-shedding brush to the nozzle tool with ease, and even switch out the clipper guards to achieve the perfect look for your pup. All the excess hair gets sucked into the vacuum to make clean-up as easy as possible.

Regularly priced at $650, you can pick up the INSE Pro Dog Grooming Kit right now for just $136.

“I have a golden retriever who has very fast-growing long hair. I have been paying $100+ every two months to have him groomed professionally,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “When this product arrived, I immediately opened it and tried all of the attachments on my dog, Harry. It worked beautifully to remove the fuzz on his legs and longer hair in various places on his body. I was especially impressed by the two brush and hair removal attachments. FINALLY, I can brush him and have ALL of the hair collected by an easy-to-empty vacuum container. Love it!”

Another reviewer added, “My dog HATES being groomed. He tolerated a groomer for a while then decided he wouldn’t any longer. He fusses as soon as he hears the clippers and we make a huge mess that I have to vacuum so when I saw this machine, I had to try it … My dog stood still while I trimmed his hair using the clipper attachment and the machine very gently sucked up the trimmed hair. This is a pretty quiet setup, which I think eased his grooming anxiety.”

Keep your cash and treat your dog to a stress-free grooming experience at home with the INSE Pro Dog Grooming Kit. And save hundreds while it remains on sale.

