The 7 Best Jobs for Single Moms That Are Flexible & Pay Well

Being a single parent is a job in and of itself, but unfortunately, parenting — although rewarding — doesn’t pay the bills. This leaves single moms taking on both roles as breadwinners and sole caretakers. Finding a job that offers flexibility, good pay and benefits can be tough (having a job with this trifecta is like the holy grail of careers), but there are options out there depending on your skill level, interests, and availability. To make your search feel less like finding a needle in a haystack, we came up with a list of the best jobs for single moms that touch on all of those must-have attributes.

When it comes to finding actual roles in these fields, ZipRecruiter should be your first stop. It’s a great platform to search for jobs in an array of fields from sales and design to marketing and health. Plus, every day, ZipRecruiter has 12M+ active postings available to search. The employment marketplace makes it easy to search so you’re not spending hours mulling through jobs you’re not qualified or interested in. If you’re looking for a place to start your job search, the below occupations offer both flexibility and good pay. Of course, this doesn’t encompass all that’s out there for single moms, but it is definitely a good place to start.

Teacher/School Employee

The best part about working as a teacher or school employee is that you will typically have the same schedule as your school-aged child, making it a lot easier to maneuver the day-to-day. ZipRecruiter has listed a number of roles within the education field, ranging from a remote education consultant and an educational programming coordinator to a part-time bilingual and/or special education teacher that’s also virtual.

Technical Writer

Technical writers create paper-based and digital operating instructions, how-to manuals, assembly instructions, and “frequently asked questions” pages to help technical support staff, consumers, and other users within a company or an industry. After a product is released, technical writers also may work with product liability specialists and customer-service managers to improve the end-user experience through product design changes. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average pay for this role is $70,060 a year.

Customer Service Representative

While duties can vary by industry, customer service representatives answer questions or requests from customers or the public. They typically provide services by phone, but some also interact with customers face to face, by email or text, live chat, and through social media. Different companies, ranging from retail and tech to travel and food, can have customer service representatives.

Marketing Coordinator

According to ZipRecruiter, marketing is defined as activities designed to promote useful goods and services to customers. These activities, which include conducting research, preparing advertising campaigns, attending business meetings, creating marketing materials, and generating social media posts, are central to a marketing coordinator’s job description. The person in this role also aids in business relations and content development. Marketing coordinators help to ensure that all marketing materials accurately reflect the vision, mission, and brand of the company. Marketing coordinators typically have a blend of skills and experience in sales, business, advertising, public relations, and research development and/or a bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, or communications. Related story Maria Shriver Created a ‘Brain-Fuel’ Protein Bar That ‘Satisfies Dessert Cravings’ — Here’s How to Get it 20% Off

Work From Home Travel Consultant

Work from home travel consultants organize and book travel reservations, provide pertinent travel information to their clients, and suggest travel packages that fit their budget and expectations, according to ZipRecruiter. Some responsibilities of this virtual position include booking all reservations for the client (such as airfare and hotels), planning and coordinating their itinerary, creating a travel schedule, and collecting balances and deposits to pay for the reservations. Other duties include handling customer complaints, helping clients build suitable travel plans, and conducting research on various destinations to learn about things about local customs, prices on everyday goods, and weather conditions where clients want to travel.

Public Relations Specialist

In a nutshell, public relations specialists create and maintain a positive public image for the clients they represent. They work for a variety of organizations, including schools, politics, government, media buyers, and professional associations. They usually work in offices, but they also deliver speeches, attend meetings and community activities, and occasionally travel, says the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The median annual wage for public relations specialists was $62,800 in May 2021.

Sales Representative

The job of a sales representative is to promote specific products or services. In this role, you may reach out to a sales lead, evaluate the needs of each potential client, answer customer questions, and provide feedback on the overall success of your marketing strategies. From an entry-level standpoint, sales representatives usually work as part of a larger sales team, rather than taking the lead on marketing efforts.

