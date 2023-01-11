Forget Spending Over $50 on Moisturizer — Sephora Has a New Collection of Ultra-Hydrating Skincare Products for Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A new year is exciting for many reasons: It’s a chance to start over, set new goals, and shop for new beauty launches. And even though 2023 just started, there is no shortage of new and exciting products. One more launch to check out? Sephora’s new collection that includes ultra-hydrating skincare for $20 and under. You can add new serums that treat acne, or maybe you need a mask that banishes pesky winter skin. Regardless of your needs, you will find plenty of options to add to your cart. Ahead learn more about the Sephora Collection.

The Sephora Collection isn’t new by any means — It features some of the best formulas with affordable prices that keep you coming back for more. And this week, the brand launched new skincare products to add to the family. The latest skincare drop has hydrating products made with a duo of hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids, which is the perfect pairing for reviving your skin. Why this combination of ingredients? “Polyglutamic acid has quickly become my skincare secret weapon, so I absolutely swear by Sephora Collection’s new Hydrating Serum and Overnight Hydrating Mask,” says Helen Dagdag, Sephora’s beauty director. “These products are unscented and suitable for all skin types — perfect for anyone in the market for some extra moisture this winter.”

So if you’re looking for skincare that actually works, look no more. With two of the most potent ingredients included in the formulas, these new products at Sephora promise to deliver results. “While both are excellent on their own, together, they create an ultra-hydrating duo that works to both draw moisture to the skin and lock it in for long-lasting hydration,” Dagdag explains. The hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids “are known to replenish your skin’s moisture while also creating visibly plumper skin — a must-have in the winter cold!” she adds. See our favorties below.

Sephora Collection Hydrating Serum

Sephora

What makes this new serum so effective is its formula. It’s crafted with 97% natural-origin hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids, which work together to boost hydration and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The hyaluronic acid eliminates any dryness while leaving the skin plump and firm. The result? Smoother and more youthful-looking skin. And if you’re not familiar with polyglutamic acids, just note that those also help lock in moisture.

Sephora Collection Overnight Hydrating Mask

Sephora

Have dry skin? Listen up! This overnight mask is an excellent option if you’re looking for a product that leaves skin revived and with a smooth, hydrated finish. The clean formula has the collection’s star ingredients: Hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids, which deeply moisturizes skin and fade signs of aging. The best part? You can leave the mask on overnight or use it during the day for ten minutes.

Sephora Collection Acne Treatment Gel

Sephora

Acne is no match when you have this gel on hand. Sephora’s latest acne treatment gel is packed with Salicylic Acid to keep acne at bay. Over 28 days, 91% of users reported they had clearer skin. The gel is simple to add to your routine — just apply three to four drops to clean skin and massage in.

Sephora Collection Clarifying Peel Pads Purify + Exfoliate

Sephora Collection

Exfoliate and treat your acne-prone skin with these pre-treated clarifying peel pads. Each one has a blend of salicylic acid, AHA, and PHA, which helps to reduce the appearance of blemishes and pores. The pads also help to eliminate excess oil.