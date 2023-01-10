Native’s New Limited-Edition Body Washes Smell Like Candy — Here’s Where to Get Them Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been cleaning out your beauty stash this new year, you most likely need some new products to fill your bathroom with. Luckily, Native just launched a new candy shop collection at Target that includes sweet-inspired body washes and deodorants that keep your skin feeling (and smelling) great all day. You can shop from scents like gummy bears, strawberry and vanilla taffy, and even a cinnamon hearts fragrance. Ahead, learn more about the line.

Native’s new limited-edition line at Target features body washes and deodorants that have the brand’s same clean makeup that’s paraben and cruelty-free. The formulas also are suited for all skin types. Now you can pick up some new items for your bathroom that are packed with the scent of candy. Each wash has a sweet scent, reminiscent of your favorite candies. We recommend snagging the gummy bear body wash and the sweet cinnamon hearts deodorant.

Native Limited Edition Strawberry & Vanilla Taffy Body Wash

Native

The smell of taffy, strawberries, and vanilla instantly transports you to Candyland via your shower. The body wash works into a rich lather while you enjoy the sweet aromas as you cleanse.

Shoppers are already calling the body wash “fruity fun.” One added, “I love the smell of this new Native body wash! It is so unbelievably close to the smell or like real taffy — I love all the scents from this new line!”

Native Limited Edition Gummy Bears Body Wash

Native

A body wash that smells of gummy bears? Yes, Please! Native’s latest wash is filled with the scent of sweet candy that is “zesty meets gummy-licious.” And even though the body wash has a sweet fragrance, it’s suitable for all skin types and is free from phthalates and parabens.

Native Limited Edition Sour Berry Belts Deodorant

Native

Since the body washes are selling out fast, make sure you pick up a deodorant from the limited edition line too. This one smells like sour berry belts — it's sweet with a touch of tartness. The combination keeps you smelling fresh all day.

Native Limited Edition Sweet Cinnamon Hearts Deodorant

Native

This clean deodorant has a nostalgic fragrance of cinnamon candies. The formula goes on smooth and helps to keep skin soft and dry against odor. One shopper wrote, “okay, this smells delicious!”

Native Limited Edition Strawberry & Vanilla Taffy Deodorant

Native

Pair this strawberry and vanilla taffy deodorant with your new body wash to complete your daily routine. It’s a sweet pairing that makes your smell good all day.



And if you’re worried about the deodorant keeping you dry, one reviewer confirms it works. “I have tried numerous natural deodorants from this brand and many others, but they have never worked. A week ago, I bought the strawberry and vanilla taffy deodorant, and I must say I have finally found a winner. It does go on thick, so you really don’t need a lot. I know for others, certain scents might not work for one’s body’s chemistry. I have gone to the gym and worked out and did some errands and didn’t have to reapply.”

The Native’s candy shop line is already selling out fast, so hurry and fill your cart before it’s too late!