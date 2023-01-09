Move Over Birkenstock – TikTok Says These Weatherproof UGG Clogs Are the It Shoe for Winter & They’re Selling Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

UGGs are always a wardrobe must-have when it comes to winter. They’re comfy, cozy, and yes, feel like you’re walking around in your favorite house slippers. While their iconic sheepskin boots won’t be going anywhere any time soon, why not opt for something new this year and try this alternative look that won’t get any water stains?

The UGG Maxi Clog is your best bet for cold weather. It features a water-repellent outer that maintains protection in most weather conditions. Along with its bold clog design, these shoes give both the famous Birkenstock clogs and OG UGGs a run for their money. And many TikTokers think so too because they dubbed the Maxi Clogs the It-shoes for winter. So, it’s no surprise that they’re already starting to sell out quickly almost everywhere. Don’t worry, though, there are still a few sizes left in stock at Zappos so we recommend acting fast.

UGG Maxi Clog

Image: UGG. UGG

Don’t let the puffer style fool you! In true UGG fashion, these shoes offer superior softness and warmth, so consider the Maxi Clogs as a go-to for colder temperatures. They’re guaranteed to keep your feet from freezing thanks to their plush wool lining.

Customers rave that they are “so comfortable” and a “super cute” pair to slip on for on the go. However, keep in mind that it can only repel lights amount of water. A protection treatment should be applied periodically to ensure it stays in its best condition.

Either way, this trendy footwear is still a stylish and functional choice for casual outings. So, don't think twice about snagging the UGG Maxi Clogs for yourself in either its black or peach-like shade. Better yet, check out below a similar weather-proof look that you'll want to add to the cart too.

Classic Maxi Mini

Image: UGG. UGG

Looking for a slightly taller boot? Try out the UGG Maxi Mini which offers more protection than the clog style. Hurry, though, there are only select sizes still available on Zappos.

UGG Maxi Mini $179.95 Buy now

