This Ina Garten-Approved Slow Cooker Is on Rare Sale for 50% Off Today at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to cooking advice and kitchen product recommendations, we trust Ina Garten implicitly. Not only is the Barefoot Contessa a professional chef and cookbook author with decades of experience in the kitchen, she has a deep understanding of how different types of cookware perform and what qualities to look for when selecting new pots and pans. So, when we found out Garten loves All-Clad cookware, it became one of our go-to brands. And when we find sales on All-Clad products? We get super excited — especially when it’s a Nordstrom sale offering a massive 50% off an All-Clad slow cooker.

Garten told Williams Sonoma that she’s a huge fan of All-Clad cookware: “I can’t think of anything that’s not great paired with All-Clad. It’s just great equipment,” Garten said. “It cooks evenly. It keeps the heat. It’s easy to clean. I mean, I’ve had my All-Clad cookware, most of it for 40 years, and you would not know that it’s not brand-new.”

Right now at Nordstrom, you can get half-off on the 5-quart All-Clad Gourmet Slow Cooker and start making soups, roasts, or side dishes with ease. The intuitive LCD control panel offers our cooking programs—slow cook, brown, rice and steam—20-hour programmable time and 6-hour warming time. The copper-finish aluminum insert ensures even heating, and extra accessories like a steam basket and rice measuring cup make this appliance a useful modern piece for any busy kitchen.

All-Clad Gourmet 5-Quart Slow Cooker

Courtesy of All-Clad.

There are many reasons why a slow cooker can be a great addition to your kitchen.

Convenience: Slow cookers allow you to set it and forget it, making meal prep a breeze. Simply add your ingredients to the slow cooker in the morning and come home to a fully-cooked meal in the evening. Energy efficiency: Slow cookers use less energy than an oven, which can be a great advantage if you’re looking to save on your energy bills. Versatility: Slow cookers can be used to prepare a wide range of dishes, from soups and stews to roasts and even desserts. Portability: Many slow cookers come with a locking lid, making it easy to transport your dish to a potluck or holiday party. (Super Bowl is Sunday, February 12!) Health benefits: Slow cooking helps to retain more nutrients in your food, as the low and slow cooking process allows for gentler heating.

Overall, a slow cooker can be a great investment for anyone looking to save time and effort in the kitchen, while still being able to enjoy delicious and nutritious meals. And when it’s a slow cooker by All-Clad, a brand Garten suggests, you can trust that it is of high quality. Known for her impeccable taste and attention to detail, the Barefoot Contessa only recommends products that she truly believes in and has thoroughly tested in her own kitchen.