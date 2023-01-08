Shoppers Claim This Fast-Acting $8 Nail Polish Remover Works ‘Better Than Acetone’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love treating ourselves to a mani-pedi any chance we get; it’s one of the quickest ways to feel like the baddest and most together person on the planet. And since we know how damaging acrylics can be, we typically go for a vibrant gel manicure. While we love treating ourselves whenever we can to new nails, taking them off can be a pain, to say the least.

But what if we told you there’s a way to skip that nail appointment, with an $8 product that can remove your gel nails in mere minutes? Because we found one and it looks amazing.

Aliver.

The ALIVER Gel Nail Polish Remover is an effective and fast-acting solution to quickly and cleanly remove your nail polish. Instead of spending money to let someone else do it, or try some weird way you saw on YouTube that leaves your skin irritated, why not treat yourself to this relaxing way that you can implement into your self-care routine? Made with natural plants, this easy-to-use tool is said to be “harmless” when making contact with your skin, so no worries about being a bit messy with your application.

Per the brand, you use this time-saving tool in four easy steps. First, get a nail file to sand off the top layer’s sealant for a quicker wipe-off later. Next, you apply a coat of this onto each nail and wait up to three minutes to see it working it’s magic. Then you end it by simply wiping off the residue cleanly.

This is said to be one of Amazon shoppers’ best-kept secrets, along with many saying it’s “better than acetone.” One shopper said, “I use this because I have thin weak nails and I’m able to scrape gel off without damage or cotton balls on nails, or worse, dipping in acetone.” Another shopper added, “Omg! Where has this been all my ((adult)) life?!”

They added, “I cannot believe I only just discovered this magical product. I love getting gel nails done, but I hate/never find the time to go back within a reasonable amount of time to have them redone… All I have to say is if you are looking at this product you must buy it. It does magic I’m not sure how it works but my nail tingled for a second and came off so easily.. for once I don’t have broken nails!!”

