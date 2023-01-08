This ‘Magical’ & Under-$20 Collagen-Packed Face Cream Is Said to Provide ‘Over 100 Hours of Lasting Moisture’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few things we look out for when it comes to adding a new skincare staple: it’s inexpensive and packed with collagen. We’ve found some marvelous body creams, effective eye masks, and more to up the ante for our soothing routine.

Within the past few years, Korean skincare has become a staple in so many people’s routines over the years since it became mainstream in the US. Because of this, people love finding the best of the best, and we think we found one of the best that’s not only inexpensive but packed with that sought-after collagen.

ETUDE.

ETUDE Moistfull Collagen Cream $18.00, originally $19.37 on Amazon .com Buy now

The ETUDE Moistfull Collagen Cream is a light, hydrating moisturizer that is said to provide up to 100 hours of long-lasting moisture. Both soothing and transformative, this collagen-packed cream can help with a variety of skin concerns, like soothing dry, damaged skin, giving an instant hydration recharge, and balancing your skin’s natural oils. As we said, it’s packed with collagen and a super plant Lupinus albus protein, making it both effective and all-natural (especially since it’s free of seven additives!)

Per the brand, all you have to do to get its benefits is apply a generous amount onto the skin as your last step, both morning and evening.

One shopper said, “Plus I love that I can have it on my face working it’s magic overnight while I sleep and not have any makeup covering it. If you’re looking for a great, affordable moisturizer that will do it’s job and do it well, I highly recommend this product. If you’re thinking about dipping your toe into the pool of korean skin care products, I highly recommend this product.”

Related story Last Chance to Get the Vegamour Products That Nicole Kidman Credits for Her ‘Thicker, Fuller & Undeniably Transformed’ Hair — Starting at Just $11

Another shopper said it’s a “magical” moisturizer, adding, “Loving this product. This is the only moisturizer that doesn’t make my skin irritated.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

