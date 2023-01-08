Halle Berry’s ‘Favorite Hair Conditioner’ Is This Restorative & Fast-Acting Treatment & You Can Get It for as Low as $12

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we love recommendations from our friends, it hits a little differently when Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry reveals the products we need to get ASAP.

On Jan 3, Berry decided to have a sit down with her fans, and talk about all the things she’s loving as we go into this new year. She posted the video to her Instagram with the caption, “I wish everyone the Happiest New Year! ✨ I wanted to share some of my FAVORITE things I think every woman should have in 2023. Hope these goodies bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me…let’s get into it!! @kneskoskin, @olgalorencinskincare, @babysideburns, @ogee, @virtuelabs, @clutchcharger, @pendulumlifeco.”

Throughout the video, she talks about her favorite face masks from KNESKO SKIN, the one Olga Lorencin Skincare product that’ll make you “wake up to a new face,” and, of course, her “favorite hair conditioner” for that iconic pixie cut. Chances are, you’ve seen, and daydreamed about this brand because it’s also a favorite with stars like Jennifer Garner and Anne Hathaway! That’s right, Halle Berry is giving her official seal of approval to the Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask!

The Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask is a hydrating and repairing hair mask that works marvelously with all hair types, claiming to add shine and moisture wherever you put it. Both color-safe and vegan, this nourishing conditioner is packed with their proprietary Alpha Keratin 60ku blend and brown algae for fast-acting results.

You can snag this mask in three different sizes, and for 20 percent off with the code MASK20. After adding the code, you can get a mini deluxe bottle in a 0.5-ounce bottle for $12, a full-size one that’s 1.7 ounces for $27, and a professional five-ounce bottle for $56.

Per the brand, all you have to do to apply is add a generous amount throughout your hair after it’s washed, and you leave it for up to three minutes before rinsing it out.

To say shoppers adore this is an understatement. One recent review on VirtueLabs said this is the “best mask,” saying, “this works wonders on my hair .. leaves it tangle-free.. highly recommend.” Another shopper added, “i have been using the mask and recovery shampoo for months. my hair looks healthier and much easier to handle after decades of struggling with other products.”

Along with it being on sale at Virtue, you can get them for the regular price at Amazon right now.

