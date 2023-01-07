This Brooke Shields-Approved Brand Has an Under-$20 Lip Balm That Shoppers Say Is a ‘Must-Have’ for Glowy & Hydrated Lips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we say we’ve tried virtually every lip gloss and lip balm, we mean it. It’s something we’ve all had to deal with, especially in the winter months when it seems like nothing can cure our gloss. While there are drugstore favs and high-end picks, we need one that’s both effective and under-$20. We know you’ve been looking for one just like that, and we found one from a Brooke Shields-approved brand.

Along with Shields, stars like Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney, Gemma Chan, Kate Hudson, and Kate Moss also adore the brand! So what is it? The LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm, which only retails for $17!

Laneige.

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm $17.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm is a glossy, hydrating lip balm that can make your lips super-soft throughout the day (which is a godsend for the winter-time!) Packed with murumuru and shea butter, this is bound to be the most moisturizing (and favorite) balm in your makeup bag. While you probably have the celeb-loved sleeping lip mask in your arsenal, this is a must for your travel kit!

Per the brand, you should apply the lip balm directly to your lips, and reapply it throughout the day. Now, if you aren’t the biggest fan of the classic berry flavor, you can buy the other flavors, like grapefruit, gummy bears, peach, and pear, for the same price.

With over 7,000 reviews on Amazon alone, this is slowly but surely becoming a cult favorite. One shopper said it’s “an absolute Must have/try,” saying, “It’s Winter, and our lips dry faster, so this is definitely a must-have!!” Another shopper also added that it’s their “fav gloss of all time,” saying, “It’s my go-to gloss, I get anxiety when I don’t have any around! It’s the only thing that really heals/moisturizes my lips! All the flavors are great but Gummy Bear is my fav. I think this is worth every penny – seems pricy for just a lip balm but try it. You’ll love it!”

Related story One Bottle of This ‘Life-Changing’ Hair Growth Serum Sells Every 22 Seconds — & It’s 44% Off for a Very Limited Time

Along with Amazon, you can snag this on Sephora, Kohl’s, and the LANEIGE website.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

