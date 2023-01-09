Celebrity Makeup Artists Swear by This Designer Mascara That Leaves No ‘Clumps’ or ‘Flakes’ — Get It on Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No makeup collection is complete without a trusted mascara that leaves your lashes full of volume. Even if you have one you love already or are shopping for something new, let us put this formula on your radar. Meet Lancôme’s mascara duo that leaves leashes clump and flake-free with every coat you apply. And better yet, it’s loved and trusted by celebrity makeup artists.

The Lancôme Définicils Mascara Gift Set comes with three products you’ll love. You get the Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover — an “award-winning eye makeup remover” that erases all traces of makeup and leaves skin with a clean feeling. One Cils Booster XL Mascara Primer that conditions lashes and gets them ready for the perfect dose of mascara. And finally, one Définicils Mascara which separates, conditions, and lengthens each hair with every coat you swipe across your lashes.

Lancôme Définicils Mascara Gift Set — $34.65, originally $49.50

Lancôme

Définicils Mascara Gift Set $34.65 Buy now

Shoppers also love the mascara and makeup remover set. “The perfect lash combo!” one five-star reviewer said. “The base pumps up eyelashes, and then the mascara makes them look so long and full. The remover works perfectly without being too oily.”

“Each product can stand on its own merit!” another wrote. “Bi-Facil works great at removing any trace of eye makeup and is very gentle. After my eyeshadow has been applied, I curl my lashes and then swipe them with Cils Booster, followed by Definicils Mascara, which separates my lashes and creates great length. Two coats of this wonderful mascara work awesome and gives me the look I love.”

A final shopper confirms that the mascara set does actually lengthen. “My lashes looked like extensions. I love this stuff! Easy to remove, not clumpy, and worked like magic.”