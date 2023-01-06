If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The start of the new year is the perfect time to reflect on your skincare goals and stock up on products that can help you achieve them. If you’re a fan of Tatcha, the beginning of the year is the absolute best time to shop, especially if you don’t mind scoring free products. Right now, Tatcha’s Annual Fukubukuro Event is on and you can get a lucky bag filled with up to $200 worth of Japanese-inspired skincare with your purchase. Considering one variation of last year’s bag included a full-size Silk Canvas Primer and Serum Stick, along with a few other travel-sized best-sellers, you’ll want to get in on this deal ASAP. In fact, these lucky bags are so popular, they tend to run out fast.

Tatcha’s Fukubukuro Event, also known as the Tatcha Lucky Bag Event, was created to be the brand’s first big promo of the year, and the lucky bags are seen as a way to wish fans good luck, good fortune, prosperity, and joy for the year ahead. The way you get the bag is super easy. All you have to do is make a purchase of $100 and enter the code LUCKY23 at checkout to receive your lucky bag filled with $100 worth of skincare surprises. Those who spend $200 will get a bag with goodies worth $200. Again, these bags do contain full-size products in addition to travel sizes, so you’re definitely going to get a bag that’s well worth it. Plus, you’ll be getting double the amount of skincare that you paid for. So, why not take advantage of this incredible promo while you can?

It’s a great promotion for Tatcha fans, as well as anyone looking to try new skincare products for the new year. Plus, the brand has all kinds of products loved by celebrities including Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian. If you’re looking for some inspiration on how you can hit that $100 mark to get the lucky bag, here are some best-sellers and celeb-faves worth stocking up on.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Dewy Skin Cream

IMAGE: Tatcha

The Dewy Skin Cream is one of Tatcha’s most popular products due to its luxurious feel and benefits. It’s super moisturizing, plumps the skin, and gives it a gorgeous subtle glow thanks to special ingredients like Japanese purple rice. It’s also a must-have product for Selena Gomez!

One shopper wrote, “I got this after watching a YouTube video where Kim K’s makeup artist swore by this. So I ran to Sephora and yes, I’m pleased. My dry skin looks radiant and my hubby even complimented me on day two. I’ve always invested in good skin care and makeup, but to have a moisturizer last all all day with no touch ups on makeup gives me a boost of confidence. I wish I could describe this product, but silk comes to mind. This is my new go to from now on. It’s not tacky on skin, it just works.” Related story Cameron Diaz Credits Her Signature Glow to These No-Fuss Merit Beauty Products That Start at $24

It comes in three sizes and prices start at $22.

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream $22-$85 Buy now

The Rice Polish: Classic

IMAGE: Tatcha Tatcha

If you’ve been following Meghan Markle’s skincare routine for a while, you’re probably familiar with Tatcha’s Rice Polish. It’s a gentle exfoliator made with Japanese rice bran and silk protein, both of which work together with other ingredients to polish the skin and give it a nice healthy glow.

According to one shopper, the exfoliant leaves the skin “incredibly soft.” They wrote, “I have been using the Rice Polish Classic for several years now and am ecstatic with the results! Morning and evening, I start with the Camellia Oil, which removes all traces of makeup and dirt. Afterward, I pour a little more than a teaspoon of Rice Polish Classic into the palm of my hand and add a few drops of water to make a paste. I use circular motions, gently applying the polish to my face, neck and décolleté. When I rinse, my skin is left as smooth and silky as a baby, my pores look so refined and with time, the results just improve!”

There are two sizes available and prices start at $22.

The Rice Polish: Classic $22-$68 Buy now

The Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

IMAGE: Tatcha Tatcha

Need a bit of a refresh? Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, which is a go-to product for Kim Kardashian and Kathy Hilton, will give your skin an “instant boost of hydration” while leaving you feeling totally refreshed. It works as an on-the-go moisturizer or a setting spray for makeup. It’s just a great product to have in your bag, especially now that it’s winter. In fact, numerous shoppers call it a winter skincare staple.

As one reviewer wrote, “We currently relocated to Japan and the winter months here are brutally dry. I brought several of my then-favorite face creams with me and nothing could stop the peeling. After looking at some Tatcha reviews I decided to order some. The first time using the facial cream solved the peeling issue I was experiencing! I found my new wintertime skin care routine.”

It’s available in two sizes and prices start at $22.

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist $22-$49 Buy now

The Serum Stick

IMAGE: Tatcha Tatcha

While you’re in the middle of revamping your winter skincare routine, be sure to add Tatcha’s Serum Stick. This Jennifer Aniston-loved product is a multi-purpose balm that was made to not only hydrate, but also help fight the signs of aging. It’s made with ingredients such as squalane and Japanese lemon balm, which is an ingredient that helps calm inflammation. If you’ve got dry spots, just apply the balm and let it work its magic.

As one reviewer wrote, “Omg! This stick is amazing. With winter here, my skin has been so dry. My nose is peeling super bad (gross). The serum stick has been my saving grace. I apply it under my foundation and it makes me look so glowy and hydrated. I love that you can use it on top of your makeup too for touch ups! This is my new must have! It’s so lightweight and doesn’t feel greasy. Highly recommend it.”

Tatcha Serum Stick $49 Buy now

The Kissu Lip Mask

IMAGE: Tatcha Tatcha

The Kissu Lip Mask is another one of Jennifer Aniston’s favorite Tatcha products. It’s described as a “leave-on jelly treatment” made to “restore lips to full lushness.” If you have dry, chapped, or flaky lips, this is a product you may want to snag for the season. It’s a fan-favorite that had lifelong ChapStick users switching swapping their old go-to’s for this.

In fact, one reviewer wrote, “I saw an ad on social media about this hyped product and was instantly curious. Me, an avid chapstick user, wanted something more and this has proven to be a winner in my books! With a thick but not sticky consistency, it glides on your lips easily and lasts for hours. After one use, my lips felt softer than any chapstick I have used in the past. Now on day two, I have no dry/chapped skin on my lips which I usually do! And for the price, you get a generous amount of product because you have to use so little. I’m guessing this little jar will last me close to a year maybe even longer!”

You can get this in original or plum.

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask $29 Buy now

Those were just a few of Tatcha products worthy of adding to your bag, but there are so many others worth checking out. As a Shopping Editor, I’ve tried so many skincare brands and Tatcha definitely has some of the best out there. So I highly recommend it. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that you can score free products with your purchase.

Again, Tatcha’s Annual Fukubukuro Event is happening now and purchases over $100 will earn you $100 worth of products, while purchases over $200 will earn you $200 worth of products. The Lucky Bag Event is super popular among Tatcha fans, so these do go fast. Be sure to get your shopping done today.

Before you go, check out the slideshow below.