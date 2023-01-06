Cameron Diaz Credits Her Signature Glow to These No-Fuss Merit Beauty Products That Start at $24

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, celebrities’ makeup routines are a whole lot simpler than you’d think. Take for instance, Cameron Diaz, who’s been known to swear by minimalist beauty. And there’s one particular brand that the actress credits for delivering her signature look. Merit Beauty products have become staples in Diaz’s makeup bag, from a multitasking blush to an internet-famous concealer and bronzer.

The Hollywood star recently revealed on Instagram that she can always count on this TikTok-loved brand’s no-fuss products to help her get ready — along with a glass of wine from Avaline, a brand that she co-founded. And with a naturally gorgeous glow like her’s, we need each best-seller for ourselves too (of course, the wine bottle included).

Plus if this new year means new beauty picks for you, then Diaz’s lineup will surely complete your makeup collection. It includes a volumizing mascara, eyebrow gel, and ultra-hydrating lipstick, to name a few. So, take a look below at all of Cameron Diaz’s must-haves from Merit that you’ll want to treat yourself to now.

Cameron Diaz prefers the Ochre hue of the Minimalist, a complexion stick that functions as both a foundation and concealer. She said that “the yellowness of it kind of cancels out all my redness.” And trust us, it won’t disappoint when it comes to coverage in all of its inclusive shades. So many shoppers are obsessed with it that it’s already starting to sell fast — so act fast!

The Bronze Balm has garnered thousands of views on TikTok, for good reason. It glides on so effortlessly to create flawless definition and warmth that doesn’t look cakey. It stole Cameron Diaz’s heart as well in its clay shade.

Merit’s Flush Balm in raspberry beret, a deep berry shade, is one of Cameron’s Diaz all-time favorite products. Since she has ‘always been a plummy girl,’ the actress uses it for both her lips and cheeks. Plus, its lovely tint is an award-winning formula that you’ll definitely want in multiple shades. Related story Tatcha's Fan-Fave Lucky Bag Event Is Back: Score $200 Worth of Meghan Markle-Approved Japanese Skincare for Free

The Brow 1980 is what you need to put your eyebrows into shape. The volumizing pomade grooms the hair in place for all day as well as strengthens the hair thanks to its conditioning agent.

Give your eyelashes a volume boost with the Clean Lash from Merit. This non-smudge mascara is the ideal go-to for everyday wear.

Cameron Diaz can’t live without the Signature Lip in L’Avenue, a berry brown tone. Its super hydrating, lightweight, and easily buildable as it gives your lips a flattering flush.

Of course, a new makeup brush is always essential when it comes to a beauty routine. The Brush No. 1 is Diaz’s hack for all her gorgeous minimalist looks. It blends your complexion products for a second-skin finish.

