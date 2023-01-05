We Found a Cheaper Alternative to Stanley’s Viral Tumbler & Shoppers Say It’s a Must-Have For Anyone With Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that lookalikes give the original a run for its money. After all, they tend to be the exact same thing, just at a cheaper price. So once we heard that Stanley’s viral tumbler had a twin pair on Amazon, we knew it wouldn’t last long. Not only is it cheaper, shoppers agree that this mug is “way better than the Stanley” or “just as good.”

Simple Modern’s 40-ounce tumbler is an excellent alternative to the 40-ounce Stanley tumbler taking over social media. This insulated cup of the Simple Modern tumbler stays cold for 24 hours, has a spill-proof lid, features a handle, and easily fits in cars’ cup holders. Not to mention, it’s super cute and comes in so many pretty colorways too, from muted to pastel hues. So, we’re not surprised that this identical tumbler is already getting thousands of views on TikTok.

The original tumbler costs $40, but since it’s so in demand, people are trying to sell it for more than double the price. That’s why the Simple Modern’s 40-ounce Tumbler that’s only $29.99 is catching shoppers’ and TikTok’s eyes. Plus,

But don’t hesitate to shop! Like the original, various sizes are starting to sell out quickly on Amazon. So, we highly recommend that you seal the deal soon on the Simple Modern tumbler.

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler

Image: Simple Modern.

Simple Modern

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler $29.99 Buy now

For shoppers who couldn’t justify spending over $40 on the Stanley product, this lookalike is a perfect choice.

One reviewer wrote, “I am completely obsessed with this brand. I have the Stanley 40 oz as well and this [Simple Modern] cup is far superior. It stays cold longer, is leakproof, and the straw is silicone. And it’s less expensive than the Stanley.”

Whereas another added, “Love this cup! I purchased it about the same time I purchased the 40oz Stanley tumbler so I could compare. This cup is every bit as good as the Stanley for less money.”

And looking for an even lower price? Then consider the 30-ounce option that’s a few dollars less. It comes in all the same colors but does not feature a handle. However, the 50-ounce cup is slightly more, but it’s worth the additional expense if you prefer more quantity.

But if you ask us, the 40-ounce is the best choice because it offers everything you need in a travel tumbler for just under $30. It keeps beverages at your desired temperature while looking stylish. So, check out Simple Modern’s tumbler now before it’s gone!

