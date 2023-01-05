If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Recently, it seems as if there’s been much more attention on scalp health and the products you can use to keep it healthy. After all, you’ve probably heard that healthy hair begins at the scalp. While there are so many products out there specifically made for scalp health, there’s only one that has Nicole Kidman’s stamp of approval. Not only that, shoppers can’t stop raving over its incredible results on reducing itchiness, flakiness, and dryness, which can be especially helpful now that we’re in the middle of winter.

Vegamour, the hair wellness brand that Nicole Kidman loved so much she became a partner, has an all-in-one scalp detoxifying serum made to remove “persistent” scalp buildup, soothe scalp from damage, lock in moisture, and protect the scalp from environmental stressors. Like pretty much every Vegamour product, it’s 100 percent vegan, clean, cruelty-free, and color-safe. According to the brand, the serum has also led to “visible reduction in dandruff symptoms” in as little as three days after the first use.

Right now, Vegamour is having a New Year Sale where you can save up to 31 off the GRO Detoxifying Serum. If you choose to get the subscription, you can snag it for just $29. Subscriptions can be changed and cancelled, so it’s a really great deal especially if you end up trying it and loving it. If you want to buy the product on its own, it’s $34 which is not bad at all.

IMAGE: Vegamour

Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum $29 Buy now

We know Kidman named this as one of her favorite Vegamour products. Now, what do actual Vegamour shoppers say about the Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum? One reviewer wrote, “Reduced my life long dandruff. I am looking forward to being done with dandruff one day. I love this produce. First product that worked for me.”

Another fan called it the best product ever. “I have never come across a product that works like magic. I have had flakiness, itchiness, and hair loss all my life. Finally a product that eliminates all those issues mentioned. Thank you Vegamour!”

According to one reviewer, the Vegamour scalp serum was able to help get their seborrheic dermatitis under control. “I was diagnosed with seborrheic dermatitis when I was about 18, am now 34 and have never been able to get it under control,” they wrote. “This Vegamour product worked from the very first day. My scalp looked 90% clean after the first use. Usually I would have buildup and flaking even immediately after shampooing. I’ve used it a total of three times now (once a week) and my dermatitis is completely gone. I’m shocked. Highly recommended! No more flakes!” Related story We Found a Cheaper Alternative to Stanley’s Viral Tumbler & Shoppers Say It’s a Must-Have For Anyone With Kids

Numerous shoppers said it really worked wonders on reducing flakiness. One wrote, “As someone that only washes my hair a couple times a week, my scalp can get itchy and flaky. Since I started using this detox scalp serum the itching and flakes are gone!”

One shopper even said it worked better than anything their doctor prescribed. “I occasionally experience dandruff and dermatology-prescribed shampoo usually solves it,” they wrote. “But this time it wasn’t helping. I used this product twice (with the scalp massager) in one week, and the dandruff was gone without the prescription shampoo! Amazing, and love that I can use something natural.”

IMAGE: Vegamour Vegamour

Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager $14 Buy now

Speaking of the scalp massager, it’s another product that Nicole Kidman named as one of her favorites. The Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager features a series of bristles made to stimulate the scalp and boost its health. You can use it to evenly apply serums like the one above, shampoo, conditioner, foams and more. Plus, shoppers say it’s “relaxing” and “feels good.” During Vegamour’s New Year Sale, you can snag this for just $14.

Again, Vegamour is having a sitewide sale where you can take an extra 25% off select kits and subscriptions and save 20% off everything else sitewide. Everything I’ve tried so far (the GRO Hair Serum and the eyelash serum) has worked wonders for me, so I have nothing but praise for the brand. Plus, these scalp products are on the more affordable end, which make them great ones to try!

Before you go, check out our gallery below: