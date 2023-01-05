Cat Owners Swear This $13 Waterless Shampoo from Amazon Is the ‘Best Way to Bathe a Cat’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever tried to give your cat a bath…well, it’s a miracle you survived. Cats and water are not close friends, and, in fact, cats rarely need to be bathed at all (they usually have their own bath time covered). But sometimes, a bath is inevitable — but not all baths need water. This waterless cat bath formula is the best cat shampoo there is, according to pet parents, and won’t leave you soaked and with shredded arms.

The waterless cat shampoo from Vet’s Best cleans, conditions, moisturizes, and soothes dry and itchy skin that may be caused by allergies, weather, or a recent pest infestation. Using all-natural, cat-safe ingredients like Vitamin E, aloe, and oatmeal, you cat’s coat will feel so soft, smell great, and she won’t mind the bathing process.

To use, just pump a bit of foam onto your cat’s fur and use her comb or brush to distribute the formula throughout her coat. And because the formula dries without causing any stickiness or greasy residue, there’s no need to rinse it out.

Image: Vet’s Best

Vet’s Best Waterless Cat Bath $13 Buy now

“Helped to clear up cat’s skin and extreme fur shed issues,” one of the over 6,000 five-star reviews reads. “Adopted my furbaby from a cat shelter. They said that they gave her flea, tick, [and] mite treatment but she had a large amount of flakes at base of [her] tail … I gave her a warm bath with antifungal medicated shampoo and I’ve been using this stuff daily for about a week and it’s helped so much. Way less shedding and almost no flakes.”

Another cat parent wrote, “Couldn’t recommend this more! Like most cats, mine hates being bathed but he absolutely loves being brushed. This is easy to just pump on my hand and massage onto him. Smells so good too!”

So if your cat’s coat needs a refresh or her skin needs saving from dry winter weather, give the Vet’s Best Waterless Cat Bath a go — your cat will thank you with so many purrs.

