Sephora’s One Day Only Skincare Sale Includes 50% Off a Cult-Favorite Pore Treatment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to change up your skincare routine for the new year? We’ve got just the thing that can help you discover new products (or stock up on favorites!) at a majorly discounted price. From now until January 17, Sephora is dropping daily skincare deals where you can score up to 50% off top brands including Lancôme, Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth, Mario Badescu, Murad, Tula, and Clinique. There’s no better time to shop must-have skincare, especially since the deals are incredibly good. We’re talking cult-faves starting at just $2! But you’ll want to act fast as these deals last for one day only.

Today, Sephora is offering 50% off on a celeb-loved brand: Peter Thomas Roth. That means, you can snag a vitamin C moisturizer and firming peel gel for half the cost. But one deal that got us really excited was the best-selling Pro Strength Lactic Pore Treatment. It’s a pore-refining treatment infused with 30% lactic acid complex and witch hazel, all of which work together to purify, cleanse, and rejuvenate the skin. Not to mention, give it a nice natural glow.

Peter Thomas Roth Pro Strength Lactic Pore Treatment — $44, originally $88

Peter Thomas Roth

Peter Thomas Roth Pro Strength Lactic Pore Treatment $44.00 Buy now

Peter Thomas Roth’s formulas aren’t only loved by celebs, but shoppers swear by this lactic pore treatment. As one shopper wrote, “This has done wonders getting rid of acne scars and softening the texture of my skin. It’s pricey, but I honestly think it is worth it, considering I saw noticeable results after two weeks.”

Another shopper called the treatment the “holy grail,” and added, “I use this product every other day, and I add a high concentrated amount on my T-zone. This has significantly reduced my pores and has created the softest skin! My makeup application the next day is absolutely flawless.”

If you’re looking for something to help combat large pores, this is a product you may want to consider trying. “I have oily combination skin and large pores that would get clogged if I didn’t exfoliate daily. This is significantly reduced the size of my pores. I notice that my pores increase in size if I stop using this product for a week. I try to use this two times a week to keep them small. It is expensive, but a little goes a long way.”

Again, this incredible 50% off deal only lasts until the end of the day. Tomorrow, you’ll be back to paying $88 for a bottle. Regardless, Sephora will be dropping new deals daily, so you’re sure to find something you love. Related story Move Over Birkenstock – TikTok Says These Weatherproof UGG Clogs Are the It Shoe for Winter & They're Selling Fast

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: