These Granite Pots & Pans From Amazon Are ‘Better Than the $300 Pans,’ According to Reviewers

Enameled cast iron has made a name for itself as the material to beat in the nonstick cookware sphere. But one set of granite pots and pans — yes, granite! — on Amazon is making waves not only for its nonstick surface but also because it’s hundreds of dollars less than its enameled cast iron competitors.

The CAROTE Nonstick Pots and Pans Set is an eight-piece cookware set that comes with two fry pans, a saucepan, a casserole pot, and a saute pan, along with matching lids. These pots and pans are made with eco-friendly white granite that is free from PFOAs, cadmium, and lead and is ultra-nonstick. To clean, just wipe the surface down with a damp towel and you’re ready for your next meal.

And right now, you can get this eight-piece set for just $100 on Amazon.

“These pans are better than the $300 pans,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “So far they are so much better on performance, and they aren’t falling apart like some of the popular name brands … Very easy to clean.” They also noted that, despite being made with granite, these pans are also super lightweight.

Another reviewer wrote, “I am in LOVE with this pot and pan set. The quality is awesome and it is so easy to clean. The food does not stick and it comes right off when you clean them. If you don’t have these you are missing out.”

Upgrade your cookware collection without breaking the bank. Grab this set of eight CAROTE pots and pans for just $100 while they’re on sale.

