If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If the seats in your car look like they have fur covers on courtesy of your dog and his impressive shedding abilities, then it may be time to do a bit of an at-home detail. But those who have attempted this process before know that dog hair is nearly impossible to vacuum from car seats and floor mats, and honestly, any other place dog hair ends up, whether it’s in your car or in your house. That’s why you need to pick up this little hair-removing gadget that over 7,600 pet parents say actually removes pet hair from all surfaces (as well as nooks and crannies) of your car and home.

The Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover is a three-sided tool designed to tackle all kinds of pet hair from soft and fluffy to short and wiry. Each side has rubber grooves that you can use to remove bulk and then pick up a finer shed that gets trapped in fabric fibers. The triangular shape also helps you clean out crevices with ease.

And right now, you can pick up one of the Analan hair removers for under $13 on Amazon.

Image: Analan

Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover $13 Buy now

“We have a Staffordshire/German Shepherd mix and his hair is thick and wiry and embeds itself in EVERYTHING,” one pet parent wrote. “We’ve literally tried all the tools: pet hair vacuum, reusable lint rollers, pet hair-specific sticky rollers, etc. and nothing works to pull the hair out of the fabric on our couch cushions. Until now … [Analan] actually works and it’s so satisfying.”

Another added, “With three dogs I’m constantly fighting a fur battle inside my car. I bought this to get rid of the dog fur in my car that was never able to be picked up with my shop vac or any other tool. With a few quick passes over the floor mats and interior of the car I was able to clean up all the embedded fur.”

So before you hire a detailer (or pull your own hair out trying to do the job at home), pick up the Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover and watch the magic happen. Now you see pet hair … and now you don’t!

Related story Shoppers Say This Nicole Kidman-Loved Scalp Serum ‘Worked Better Than Doctor-Prescribed Dandruff Shampoo’ & It's Under $30

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: