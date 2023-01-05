This No-spill Water Bowl Reduces Mess & Helps Slow Down Dogs Who Drink Too Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some dogs drink their water as if they’ve been stranded on a desert island for days. And all that gulping can not only soak your floors but can actually make your dog gag and vomit. Luckily, there’s a water bowl that is designed to both slow down your dog’s drinking and protect your floors in the splash zone, and it’s currently on sale for under $20.

The no-spill dog bowl from UPSKY is a large-capacity dog bowl that can hold up to two liters of water. It comes with a floating disk that, when pushed down by your dog’s tongue, lets enough water through the center cutouts to drink but not enough to gulp. The floating disk also protects your dog’s water bowl from debris, keeping it cleaner for a longer period of time.

The bowl also features a non-slip base, transparent walls that allow you to clearly see how much water is in the bowl, and a wide mouth to make drinking as easy as possible for your pup.

Image: UPSKY

UPSKY No-Spill Dog Water Bowl $18 Buy now

“My husky would get strangled and a little choked from drinking too much water at once,” one pet parent wrote in their five-star review. “I also would have water splashes on the floor. This bowl solved both of these issues … He has not choked or gagged once since I started using these bowls.”

“Our dog has a tendency to eat and drink too fast which causes him to vomit,” another reviewer wrote. “I purchased this to help my lab not throw up after he eats and drinks. It works! My sweet dude hasn’t thrown up one time since we started using the bowl.”

The UPSKY no-spill bowl is easy to keep clean, too. Just remove the disk from the bowl and take it apart to access the interior. Wash with soap and water and you’re ready to refill.

Related story All the Swoon-Worthy Valentine's Day Decor You Need From Target — Starting at $5

The reviewer added, “No more water on the floor and no more throwing up! It’s also easy to take apart to refill and clean! There aren’t any nooks or crannies that are hard to clean so that’s a plus. I recommend it!”

Save your dog from an upset stomach and save your kitchen floors from puddles — pick up the UPSKY No-Spill Dog Water Bowl while it’s on sale for just $18.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: