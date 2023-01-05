This Age-Defying Skincare Brand Is Having a Major Sale on Top-Rated Products That Work ‘Miracles’ on Sagging Skin & Wrinkles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though the new year has started, we’re still embracing all of the post-holiday beauty sales. After all, it’s the best time to treat yourself, right? If you still need to swap in some new skincare products for the year ahead, make sure that Dermelect products make the cut. The brand has some potent formulas that work “miracles” on sagging skin and wrinkles, according to shoppers. And right now, you can save 20 percent sitewide when you spend $60 or more — just use the code NY20 at checkout.

Dermelect provides “solution-based treatments that empower with intelligent self-care solutions that are ingredients focused yet ultra-luxurious,” the brand says. They are known for treatments that smooth and fade signs of aging, and their products are simple to use in any routine. We can’t get enough of the neck cream that makes skin look renewed almost instantly. We also added Dermelect’s Empower Anti-Wrinkle Treatment to our “Favorites” list. Ahead, see a few other items we love.

Empower Anti-Wrinkle Treatment

The Empower Anti-Wrinkle Treatment should be your newest addition to your skincare routine this year. It’s a lightweight cream packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen, and green tea extract, which smooth wrinkles, restore natural suppleness, and improve elasticity. The result? Hydrated, plump skin that looks youthful.

Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum

A good skincare routine includes a retinol. If you aren’t using one, there’s no better time to start. You can snag this retinol that has shoppers saying, “Outcrease for me.” The serum helps smooth uneven texture and reduces lines and age spots. “Skin feels so much smoother when using, and those tiny age bumps around my neck seem to be decreasing and disappearing,” one shopper said.

Lipo Conquer Body Toning Cream

Sometimes treating the skin on the body with some TLC slips through the cracks. If your resolution is to nourish your skin daily, stock up on Dermelect’s Lipo Conquer Body Toning Cream — it promises to tighten and firm skin while targeting the “appearance of sagging arms, love handles, thighs, stretch marks and cellulite.” Thanks to the blend of caffeine, vitamin E, and Vitamin A, skin looks more toned after consistent use.

The results are so good that it's leaving shoppers "amazingly surprised." One wrote, "I was skeptical that the Lipo-Conquer would make a difference on my sagging arms, but since I use and love other Dermelect products, I thought I would give it a try. I'm extremely happy I did because not only did it help reduce and tighten my underarm sagging, but it practically eliminated the crepe appearance as well."

Head to Dermelect now to take advantage of the New Year’s sale. It’s your final chance to stock up your routine with the most effective formulas. Don’t forget to use the code NY20 at checkout.