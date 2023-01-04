The Pioneer Woman’s 24-Piece Cookware Set Is Finally On Sale for Under $100 at Walmart

There are so many legit reasons to love Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond: her affinity for basset hounds, her down-to-earth personality, her hunky cowboy husband, and, of course, her approachable, down-home recipes. Fans of Drummond also swear by her popular line of cookware as being perfect for home cooks of all skill levels. While not the cheapest cookware on the market, the Pioneer Woman’s line is reasonably priced and offers good value — and right now online Walmart shoppers can snag her 24-piece cookware set for less than $100!

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Speckle 24-Piece Cookware Combo Set is ideal to outfit your kitchen with everything you need to prep, cook, and bake any meal. The colorful set features an 8-piece aluminum cookware set, four ceramic measuring cups, four ceramic measuring spoons, a pre-seasoned cast iron skillet with silicone handles, two pre-seasoned cast iron au gratins, two acacia wood tools, and a nylon spatula. The cookware is available in three shades: turquoise, red, and gray. Each ceramic piece in the set beautifully complements each shade, adding a touch of whimsy with each design.

Pioneer Woman Vintage Speckle 24-Piece Cookware Combo Set

Drummond’s cookware line, which includes pots, pans, and other kitchen essentials, is designed to be functional, durable, and attractive. One Wal-Mart shopper called this vintage speckle combo a “charming and beautiful cookware set.”

“This Pioneer Woman 25-piece Cookware Set is simply gorgeous!” the shopper raved in her online review. “I don’t necessarily think of cookware as something stunningly attractive – but this is! The set we ordered is mainly turquoise with sunny yellow and bright fuchsia/pink floral accents. The cheerful colors brighten the whole kitchen and make even ordinary days feel festive. … Obviously, functionality is every bit as important as beauty in the kitchen – and this cookware set has that in spades. The assortment of 25 items is impressive. Each piece feels sturdy and extremely well made.”

Here are a few reasons why we home cooks love Drummond’s cookware line:

High-quality construction: Pioneer Woman cookware is made with heavy-gauge aluminum, which helps ensure even heat distribution and prevents hot spots. The pots and pans also have nonstick surfaces, making them easy to clean and perfect for low-fat cooking.

Stylish design: Pioneer Woman cookware features colorful, floral patterns that add a touch of whimsy to any kitchen. The pots and pans have comfortable handles and are oven safe, so you can easily go from stovetop to oven.

Versatility: The pots and pans in the Pioneer Woman cookware line are suitable for a variety of cooking techniques, including sautéing, frying, boiling, and roasting. The lids are also made of tempered glass, which allows you to easily monitor your food as it cooks.

Customer satisfaction: The pots and pans are durable, easy to clean, and perform well in the kitchen.

Pioneer Woman cookware is a good choice for anyone looking for high-quality, stylish, and versatile pots and pans that are affordably priced. Whether you’re an experienced home cook or just starting out in the kitchen, Ree Drummond’s cookware is sure to become a favorite in your home, and this under-$100 set from Walmart can’t be beat!