Pet Parents Say Their Indoor Cats Love This $7 Toy That Provides Exercise & Entertainment

Cats have long been one of the most popular pets for humans, with approximately 37% of households in the United States owning at least one feline companion. We love our pet kitties because they are mysterious, independent creatures that are both affectionate and cuddly and also hilarious a-holes. Whatever your favorite charms of the feline species, when you have a kitten as a fur baby, you probably want to spoil them with treats and toys. And we found an amazing cat toy for just $7 that pet parents on Amazon are raving about!

The Kalimdor Interactive Cat Toy is a simple plush mouse on a string that be hung on a door frame or handle and will entertain your feline as they paw at it, causing the mouse to wiggle and the sand ball inside it to make a rustling sound. The plush mouse is made of durable, safe, and non-toxic materials, and the adjustable elastic rope extends from 10″ to 70.8″. The entire toy is lightweight, flexible, and easy to store. The combination of string and mouse — a kitten’s two favorite things! — in this toy is irresistible, and adding catnip will further excite their “hunt instinct” and encourage them to play. The hanging toy is especially great for young, curious, or active cats!

Of course, toys aren’t just for fun — they are also important for cats’ physical and emotional health. Playing with toys allows cats to engage in natural behaviors such as chasing, stalking, and pouncing, which can help to keep their muscles strong and their joints flexible. This is especially important for indoor cats, who may not have as many opportunities to be physically active as outdoor cats.

“I love a toy that my cat can use independently (while supervised) and he loved this one for weeks, jumping and pouncing at his mouse,” wrote one happy customer in their review on Amazon.

Playing with toys can also provide cats with mental stimulation and help to prevent boredom, which can be especially important for cats who are left alone for long periods of time. Cats sleep most of the day, so when they are awake they need to move around and exercise. When indoor cats do not have toys to play with, that is when they supplement their playful instincts with anything they can find around the house: curtains, toes, shoelaces, etc. (Correction on previous comment about cats’ “hilarious a-hole” behavior. They’re just misunderstood!)

It can also help to reduce stress and anxiety in cats, as well as provide a sense of accomplishment and fulfillment when they catch or interact with their toys. One reviewer called this toy her cat’s “new best friend,” explaining:

“Ponzi, my sneaky lovable little troublemaker has been in a bit of a slump for the past 9 months since his brother passed. His old favorite toys and treats just haven’t inspired his playful nature the way they used to when his little brother was still alive. I finally found a toy that Ponzi loves when I got him the Kalimdor interactive mouse as a stocking stuffer this year. He has been playing with it nonstop. I am so grateful to have finally found a toy that keeps him happy, active, and engaged.”

Awwwwwww!!!! No, you’re crying.

Overall, play is an essential part of a cat’s well-being and can help to keep them healthy and happy. As a good pet parent, it’s important to provide your cat with a variety of toys and opportunities to play in order to meet their physical and psychological needs. And for just $7, the Kalimdor Interactive Cat Toy is the perfect plaything for your pet!