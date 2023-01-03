We Found a $20 Lookalike of Lululemon’s TikTok-Viral Fleece Belt Bag & Shoppers Are Super Impressed by the Quality

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are, you’re familiar with Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag. After all, it’s been the internet’s must-have bag for the last two years. It’s cute, compact, and oh-so practical. It’s perfect for walks, jogs, and running errands on a Saturday afternoon. It also keeps you hands-free, which is a major plus for moms. Since the release of the original belt bag, Lululemon released other variations that shoppers couldn’t get enough of, such as the Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag that also went viral. If you’ve been eyeing the super cute sherpa version of the belt bag but haven’t gotten one for yourself due to it always being sold out or the price tag, we found a lookalike on Amazon that shoppers say are nearly identical to the real thing.

The ZOPPEN Fleece Belt Bag is described as a “functional fanny pack” that’s compact yet roomy enough to fit all the essentials like a small wallet, keys, lipstick, sunscreen, credit cards, and so on. Like the original, it’s super versatile and can be worn on your hips or across your chest. There are also four colors to choose from: black, brown, khaki (as shown above), and white.

While the original Lululemon belt bag will set you back nearly $60, this Amazon lookalike is a fraction of the price at $20. Not only that, the bag also comes highly recommended by shoppers who are fans of Lululemon. In fact, one wrote, “I love this bag. I have the regular black fanny pack from Lululemon, and this fleece one is the same exact quality. It the same exact pockets inside for half the price. 10 out of 10 would recommend.”

Lookalikes can be pretty hit or miss, however, that doesn’t seem to be the case with the Zoppen Fleece Belt Bag. As numerous shoppers wrote, it’s a “great dupe” for Lululemon.

“My sister-in-law who has the real Lululemon bag asked me if I had the same one, and I got to tell her it was from Amazon!” one shopper wrote. “It wasn’t quite as soft on the outside, but besides the logo, the inner pockets were identical and you could hardly tell the different. Save that money while still feeling on trend!”

One Lululemon fan wrote, “After being introduced to my first Lulu belt bag earlier this year I’ve been hooked on carrying them, but was looking for a good dupe since I’m trying to save money. This sherpa belt bag is the same size and has the same inside pockets as the Lululemon bags. I also loved the color! The only difference in this sherpa one is the belt buckle is plastic here instead of metal, but that wasn’t a big deal for me! Overall, very happy with this bag.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I am surprised how much I love this! I was skeptical because the photos the company shows are minimal. This is quality and I have gotten countless compliments on it. The inside has one pouch on one side and two smaller on the other. The back side has a zipper pouch as well. It fits plenty of things, is adjustable, and comfortable. Perfect for winter. I already want all other colors!”

One reviewer said it was spacious and the perfect bag for winter. “Was looking for a smaller fanny pack and found it,” they wrote. “I like this cute and stylish fleece belt bag. It is perfect for winter. The bag is made of nylon and fleece, and has a soft nylon adjustable strap. The bag seems to be good quality for the price. The zippers work fine. The outside is fleece, which feels soft and pleasant to the touch. The inside is nylon, and I like the three mesh compartments inside. The bag is lightweight and roomy for the size. It fits my phone, wallet, toiletries, and keys. Overall, it is well worth the money.”

If you don’t want to spend over $50 to get the Lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag, this Amazon lookalike makes a great alternative for just $20. Be sure to snap yours up today!

