Target Has New, Exclusive Colors of Stanley’s TikTok-Viral Tumbler Including Tie-Dye & Neon Picks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

New season, new things to check out at Target. You most likely already know that target has tons of exciting, exclusive lines and brands to browse, but one that should be at the top of your list? Stanley cups. Right now, the retailer has the viral Adventure Quencher Tumblers in multiple sizes and new exclusive colors, including an ombre version that you can only fill your cart with at Target.

Stanley’s Adventure Quencher Tumblers are so sought out, they never stay in stock long. And even though the brand has been around since 1913, it gained a new wave of popularity over the past year from all of the viral videos on TikTok. The HuffPost reported that the tumblers once had a 150,000-person waitlist, and the hashtag has been viewed over 461 million times on TikTok. From teens buying the cups to moms taking them on the go, the Stanley cups are for everyone. Now, you can get exclusive tie-dye and neon colors right now at Target.

Ahead, see the ones that are still in stock and available for pickup or delivery.

Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel Adventure Quencher Tumbler in Brilliant White

Courtesy of Stanley

If you’ve been waiting for a solid color tumbler, now is your chance to snag this crisp white one that’s the only one still in stock. The cup has a pearly white tone throughout and the same coveted 40-ounce design. One shopper called this tumbler a “must-have” and added, “the quality is amazing, and the color makes it even better.”

Brilliant White Tumbler $45 Buy now

Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel Adventure Quencher Tumbler in Citron

Courtesy of Stanley

This bright green tumbler is right on time for warmer weather and sunshine. If you’re anxiously anticipating trips to the beach, make sure you have this cup in hand. It’s perfect for holding your favorite drinks on the go and keeps them cold for hours.

Citron Tumbler $45 Buy now

Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel Adventure Quencher Tumbler in Wisteria Tie Dye

Courtesy of Stanley

This cup is already one of my favorites in my collection. As soon I saw that Target had a tie-dye option, I ran to get mine. The cup’s colors are a perfect pair. It has a lavender base color and is detailed with the cutest tie-dye print. Related story These $10 Rachael Ray Soup Bones for Dogs Are an Amazon #1 Best-Seller With Over 32,000 5-Star Reviews