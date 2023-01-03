Kate Hudson’s Morning Wellness Routine Includes Meditating While Using This Ultra-Hydrating $2 Drugstore Face Mask

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love discovering celebrities’ skincare and wellness routines. More often than ever, A-listers are revealing their secrets to glowing, youthful skin, and we can’t get enough. Our latest discovery is Kate Hudon’s morning wellness routine, which includes meditating with a side of skincare and using a $2 face sheet mask.

Hudson shared her skincare routine in a Vogue video. In the Beauty Secrets video, the actress breaks down the products she uses for her daily beauty and wellness. One of the first steps? Using a face sheet mask from Neutrogena while mediating. Luckily, you don’t have to be a celebrity to afford the masks. Instead, you get them for $2 apiece or $10 for a pack of four on Amazon. The Hydro Boost Hydrogel Masks — you guessed it — deeply hydrates the skin and leaves it with an all-day dewy glow. Each one is packed with hyaluronic acid, which holds up to 1000 times its weight in water and locks all of the moisture into the skin. The result? Plump skin with no trace of dryness.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost and Hydrating Hydrogel Mask (4 Pack)

Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Hydrogel Mask $10 Buy now

Shoppers also love the hydrating face masks. One says that after they used the mask, “my skin looks like I just had an amazing facial.” They also said, “My daughter received these masks as gift, and I happened to use one. I usually use more expensive products, but I was so impressed I immediately purchased a box for myself. By far the most hydrating face mask I’ve ever used. My skin looks as if I’ve had a really good facial. I highly recommend!”

“[It’s] gentle on my face,” another reviewer wrote before adding, “I have always been the type of person that would say less is more with my face. I don’t use skin products on my face or much of anything due to the risk of breaking out. I would say my skin is more on the dry side versus the oily side. I use one of these about once a week or every two weeks after cleansing in the shower. My face doesn’t break out or become oily when I use these. It is like the perfect amount of moisturizing.”

A final five-star customer called Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost masks “perrfect.” They also said, “I was on the hunt for a mask that hydrated my skin without leaving it feeling too tight. This mask leaves your face feeling rejuvenated! I will be purchasing again and again!”

Head to Amazon now and stock your beauty stash up with the celebrity-approved face masks. With results this good, the masks will quickly become a favorite in your routine.