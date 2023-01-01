Shoppers Adore This ‘Game-Changing’ $6 Collagen-Packed Hair Cream for Fighting Their Postpartum Hair Loss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When pregnancy and postpartum hit, we find ourselves experiencing some hair loss, along with a bunch of other side effects people don’t talk about enough. You’re not alone, though, especially when it comes to hair loss. According to the American Pregnancy Association, up to half of moms will experience postpartum hair loss. Now, along with worrying about that, there’s trying to revitalize color-damaged, dry hair and bad split ends. It can be a lot, to say the least.

Since this is a common occurrence, we’ve swarmed the aisles of every department store and online retailer to find the best of the best. And we just found one of the best kept-secrets on Amazon: a $6 hair treatment shoppers adore for treating their postpartum hair loss and split ends.

Elizavecca.

Elizavecca Milky Piggy Collagen Coating Protein Ion Injection $6.95, originally $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Elizavecca Milky Piggy Collagen Coating Protein Ion Injection is a powerful and nourishing hair treatment that’s packed with ingredients to help repair the driest of split ends. Since it’s packed with collagen and keratin, this treatment is an easy step to help you get any hair type back to silky soft.

Chances are you have another Elizavecca product in your cabinets: the Elizavecca Collagen Treatment; and you may think, “What’s the difference?” Well, this injection is perfect for targeting the most damaged split ends, along with dry and frizzy hair, while the other treatment is an all-over revitalizing hair treatment.

Now, per the brand, all you have to do is apply it all over your hair after shampooing. No need to rinse off because it melts into your hair for optimal results!

Now, this is one of Amazon shoppers’ best-kept secrets for fighting postpartum hair loss, with over 3,500 reviews at 4.4 stars. One shopper said, “Postpartum hair loss is real and almost tried all tricks and suggestions to getting my hair looking shiny and smooth again… This serum definitely helped my hair regain its life. My hair no longer looks all dead and dry. Definitely going to stock up some more.”

Another shopper added that it’s a “total game-changer,” saying, “This stuff is amazing. Straightening time was reduced drastically! It tamed my frizzy, colored treated hair leaving it soft and shiny. Needless to say, I didn’t return and use it after every shampoo!!!”