Jennifer Lopez’s Secret for Refreshed Eyes is This Fast-Acting & Long-Lasting $20 Drugstore Product With Over 50,000 Reviews 

Whenever we get an inside secret into how Jennifer Lopez stays so timelessly, and effortlessly gorgeous, we need to shout it from the rooftops!

On Dec 21, Lopez made a surprise appearance with Vogue for their famous “Beauty Secrets” series on YouTube, sharing everything she uses for her beauty routine. From her favorite candle to the JLO Beauty products she can’t live without, we got every detail of her insanely extensive routine — including her secret weapon for bright eyes.

No, it’s not an intense, hundreds-of-dollar routine only Hollywood elites can get, it’s a $20 drugstore product! Chances are, you’ve seen the commercials for it: the Lumify eye drops! Lopez said, “I like to have bright eyes, I feel like it’s the first thing everybody sees!” And this is the product she swears by to get that look!

Lumify.

LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops $20.67 on Amazon.com Buy now

The LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops are fast-acting, long-lasting eye drops that help you reduce redness and increase the natural brightening in the whites of your eyes. Made with brimonidine tartrate for that extra pow of radiance, these doctor-recommended drops are the perfect ingredient for simply and easily getting whiter eyes.

Per the brand, all you have to do is put one drop in your eye, and wait one minute to see the results. After that, it can last for up to eight hours!

With over 50,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.7 stars, these have become a staple for so many people’s everyday routines! One shopper said these eye drops had been their “corporate career lifesaver,” saying, “Don’t sleep well? Lumify. Hungover? Lumify. Allergies? Lumify Napped on the toilet? Lumify.” They added, “This has been a lifesaver. I generally have red eyes, and even worse when I first wake up. Something about walking into the office with bloodshot eyes never comes off well, so I pop a drop in in the morning and walk in looking like I got a solid 8 hours and chugged a gallon of water, had a balanced breakfast, worked out, took my kids to school, and then read the journal. In reality I got super drunk and got 4 hours of sleep, but you could never tell by my eyes.”

Another shopper added, “First drop of these bad boys upon rising from my slumber these make my sclera (white part of eyeball) as white as fresh snow in the Alps. Yeah they’re pricey and my doctor wont give me a prescription for them because I do not have Glaucoma. If you’re looking for your eyes to light up the room as the smile of my ex-girlfriend with pearly white teeth did, then these are the eye drops for you!”

