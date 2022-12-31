This Blake Lively-Approved Brand Has a $12 Firming & Smoothing Night Cream That Shoppers Call ‘Magic’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who can deny themselves something that’s not only good for your skin, but good for the environment? We love treating ourselves to the most smoothing and firming creams out there, from high-end luxury brands to drugstore gems.

On top of all of that, you can deny a brand that Blake Lively has adored for years on end? Have we piqued your interest enough? Because we just found the new holy grail that everyone will want a piece of for their 2023 skincare routines! And it’s only $12 on Amazon!

Burt’s Bees.

Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Face Cream $12.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Burt’s Bees Renewal Face Cream is a firming and smoothing retinol alternative that shoppers adore for getting that hydrated, brightening glow. Along with adding that extra pow of hydration, this cream helps improve your skin’s texture, tone, and eliminates the appearance of wrinkles. As we said, it’s a retinol alternative, so it’s packed with powerful ingredients like vitamin E and Bakuchiol.

Along with Lively, A-listers like Priyanka Chopra, Emmy Rossum, and Selena Gomez adore the nourishing drugstore brand.

Per the brand, you apply this fast-acting cream both day and night around your face and neck for that natural radiant look!

Related story Stay Organized in 2023 with These Chic & Functional Desk Calendars — Starting at $9!

With over 9,000 reviews on Amazon alone at 4.3 stars, this has become a staple in so many people’s self-care routines. One shopper called it “magic,” saying “I use Burt’s Bees products because they give a natural product that is high quality. The moisturizer works it’s magic on my 76 year old face. I can’t say I look 30 again but I feel like 30.” Another shopper added, “I love all Burt’s Bees stuff but this moisturizing firming cream not only smells good it actually firms your skin. I can feel it working when I apply it. It absorbs quickly too.”

“Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

“