This Nail Care Set Includes an ‘Impressive’ Cuticle Treatment That Reversed 20 Years of Damage Fast & It’s Majorly Discounted

Self-care is all about taking care of every part of you. Chances are you already have your skincare and haircare routine all set. But there’s one critical area that you may have forgotten about: nails. It’s time to start treating your nails the same way you do with your face. And this Dermelect nail care set is exactly what you need to do that. The Cuticle Care Must-Have kit is your fast-acting solution for healthier nails and cuticles.

Right now, shoppers can get this nail care set from Dermelect for over 30 percent off. We’re not sure how long this massive discount lasts, but we recommend acting fast! The three-piece bundle is already marked down to $35, but you can take an additional 15 percent off thanks to the brand’s holiday kit sale. Simply use the code Holiday15 to start giving your nails some TLC.

There’s no doubt that the Cuticle Care Must-Have treatment will restore your damaged nails this winter. It comes with two products that will strengthen, deeply hydrate, and renew your nails along with a pocket-friendly version for on-the-go care.

Cuticle Care Must-Haves

One reviewer even claims that the rejuvenated cream in the kit mostly reversed 20 years of damage quickly.

“After starting the use of Dermelect I noticed an immediate difference,” said the reviewer. “The nail bed themselves are almost completely grown out from where the acrylic had been removed. They stopped peeling and hurting so much although if bumped hard still some pain.”

And that's no surprise considering its impressive formula. The Dermelect products feature ingredients like shea butter, vitamin c, keratin, green tea exact, and much more.

Another reviewer noticed quick results as well, saying “I’ve been dealing with extremely dry cuticles and they’ve gotten so bad that they bleed. Within a week of using this product, they are almost completely healed.”

If you ask us, it’s never too late to give your nails the nourishment that they deserve. So, say goodbye to weak nails and ragged cuticles now with Dermelect’s Cuticle Care Must-Have.

