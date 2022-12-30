Shoppers Call This Under-$20 Cleansing Balm ‘Makeup Removing Magic’ & It’s on Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re going into the new year attempting to make an effort to be less wasteful by not using makeup wipes any longer, you’re still going to need something to remove makeup and help cleanse your skin. Or maybe you just like to double cleanse. No matter what the reason is, you’re going to want to take note of this cleansing balm: It removes makeup so well shoppers label it “magic,” and right now, it’s on sale for 25 percent off.

Juno & Co’s Cleansing Balm makes removing makeup and cleansing your skin one step. And unlike other balms on the market that claims to remove all traces of your favorite eye products and grime from your day, this one delivers. The formula melts into your skin and works into a buttery lather that works well into your pores. And aside from cleansing your face, the cleansing balm also works to brighten skin thanks to the included Japanese Pearl Barley Magic — a “star ingredient that aids in skin brightening, reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots, hydrates and nourishes the skin, and refines texture,” the brand says.

There are cleansing balms that are good, but Juno & Co’s formula is “makeup removing magic,” according to one reviewer. “This product melts off every bit of makeup. Foundation and primer, eyeshadow and mascara, and even long-wear matte lipstick and lip liner. I use about a nickel-sized amount every night. Can use a washcloth or cotton rounds with warm water to wipe off. I’ve used both. No red, irritated, sensitized skin from scrubbing. Actually leaves my skin clean, soft, and moisturized, without feeling greasy. I have sensitive skin and have had zero breakouts.”

“[It’s] one of the best cleansing balms I’ve used!” another said. “This is a lovely cleansing balm, and I’ve used many, so I consider myself a good judge. Oh, and I’m an aesthetician, too, so I have some pro experience with them. This is a heavier balm, so it’s good for removing the heaviest of makeup, but it rinses off easily and cleanly. It even removes false eyelash glue!”

Don’t miss adding this cleansing balm to your skincare routine, stock up now while it’s nearly 25 percent off.