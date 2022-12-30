These Sherpa-Lined Hunter Snow Boots Are Lighter, Cozier & Less Bulky Than Typical Snow Boots & They’re 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest, your typical boots won’t cut it when it comes to the snowy weather. Investing in a pair of winter boots will keep your toes from freezing. Luckily, a cozy sherpa boot from a cult-favorite brand is on major sale for you to check out. The iconic boot brand, Hunter, now brings a winter staple into your shoe rotation. The Roll Top Sherpa Snow Boot will help you brave the cold and are fashionable for your closet. And right now, shoppers can get them for up to 30 percent off in select colors on Zappos.

Hunter’s Roll Top Sherpa Snow Boot keeps your feet warm and dry, whether in rain or snow. The Hunter boot features a waterproof lower and an insulating sherpa lining. Matter of fact, the cold-weather shoe can withstand temperatures as low as 23°F, making them an ideal choice for those who reside in colder regions.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

One reviewer added, “These are very warm and comfortable. They are great for snowy weather and they have great traction. Love that I can wear them around not having to worry about them getting dirty and they are very fashionable for a rain/snow boot! “

Hunter Roll Top Sherpa Snow Boot

Image: Hunter.

Roll Top Sherpa Snow Boot $105+ Buy now

Many shoppers agree that these Hunter boots are the perfect combination of rain and snow boots to use between seasons. They also raved that the shoes are “lighter,” ‘cozier,” “roomier,” and “less bulky” compared to typical snow boots.

Plus, the pair is ridiculously easy to slip on thanks to their pull-on design. But the best part? You can roll them down for either a stylish flair or functionality. So if you’re looking for more of a custom fit, these Hunter boots are your best bet. Related story This Nail Care Set Includes an ‘Impressive’ Cuticle Treatment That Reversed 20 Years of Damage Fast & It’s Majorly Discounted

Currently, only the navy and brown styles are discounted at varying costs on Zappos. Typically worth $150, the Hunter’s Roll Top Sherpa Snow Boot is now available for prices between $105 to $118.

Sizes are running out fast, though, so don’t wait to add these snow boots to your cart.

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: