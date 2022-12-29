Shoppers Say This ‘Weirdly Fun’ Vitamin C Serum Made Their Skin Visibly Brighter, Tighter & Smoother ‘Almost Immediately’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When innovative skincare steps into the spotlight, we have to check it out. Next on our list? Exponent Beauty’s Brightening Boost Vitamin C Serum System. If you’ve been searching for a vitamin C serum that actually delivers results (we’re talking about brighter skin), this serum is right on time. Shoppers say after a few uses, the serum makes their skin brighter, tighter, and smoother “almost immediately.”

So how does the serum work? Exponent’s unique packaging is part of why the serum works so well. The refillable dispenser system ensures that you get the correct dose of serum every time you reach for it. The dispenser ensures that your serum never loses its potency like other formulas. “As a dermatologist, I know that clinically proven, active ingredients are extremely fragile. That’s why I believe in Exponent’s game changing, precision-dosed skincare, activated for peak effectiveness,” Dr. Charles Puza MD, Dermatologist Advisor, says on Exponent’s website.

Now let’s chat about the formula. The vitamin C serum is packed with antioxidants that transform the skin. It promises to protect against free radical damage that dulls skin and helps to boost collagen production, which gives skin a tighter feel and brighter appearance. The serum also smooths dark spots and uneven skin tone.

Exponent Beauty Brightening Boost Vitamin C Serum System

Exponent Beauty

As you scroll through reviews, you see that those who use the serums can’t get enough of it. “Exponentially amazing,” one reviewer wrote. “I love this! It works amazingly, leaving my skin so smooth and refreshed. Been using it for a few weeks, and it’s a miracle worker. I love that it comes with its own dispensers makes it easy to use,” they added.

Another shopper called the serum the “real deal.” They added, “my bathroom is cluttered with other products I’ve discarded after a week, but I could tell the boost was legit working from day one and is now a total staple (and smells so good). Plus, the mix-it-yourself was weirdly fun to use?!”

And if you’ve had other vitamin C serums go bad, another confirms that is not the case with Exponent’s formula. A final shopper wrote, “one of my biggest pet peeves with Vitamin C skincare is how quickly it goes bad. Exponent’s approach to this issue is revolutionary. You mix and activate the serum for single use right away. Overall, the instructions and process aren’t as convenient as simply squeezing the product out of a bottle, but it’s reassuring to know that the product won’t go bad.” Related story Here’s What To Spend Your Holiday Gift Cards on Before These End-of-the-Year Sales Are Over

Want to see how it works for yourself? Head to Exponent Beauty now and add the vitamin C serum system to your cart. We promise,e you’ll love the results.